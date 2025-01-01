Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC

117,983 KM

Details Features

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC

AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe

12892616

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC

AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe

Location

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

(416) 400-0090

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
117,983KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDC0J6EBXJF333437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P25174
  • Mileage 117,983 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DRIVEN

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

(416) 400-0090

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing>

DRIVEN

(416) 400-0090

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC