2018 MINI 3 Door
Cooper S FWD
Location
DRIVEN
220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
(416) 400-0090
Used
102,675KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMWXP7C55J2A48321
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 102,675 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Additional Features
Manual
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration
(416) 400-0090
Alternate Numbers(866) 705-6267
