2018 MINI 3 Door

102,675 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 MINI 3 Door

Cooper S FWD

12932549

2018 MINI 3 Door

Cooper S FWD

Location

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

(416) 400-0090

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
102,675KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMWXP7C55J2A48321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 102,675 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist

Additional Features

Manual
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration

DRIVEN

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
(416) 400-0090

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

DRIVEN

(416) 400-0090

2018 MINI 3 Door