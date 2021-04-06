2018 Nissan Qashqai

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 2 6 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6872853

6872853 Stock #: 27638A

27638A VIN: JN1BJ1CR3JW292721

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 27638A

Mileage 80,262 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.