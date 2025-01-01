$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Nissan Rogue
AWD S
2018 Nissan Rogue
AWD S
Location
DRIVEN
220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
(416) 400-0090
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,088KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV6JC726762
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P25145
- Mileage 81,088 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From DRIVEN
2018 Nissan Rogue AWD S 81,088 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Rogue AWD S 70,183 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Acura MDX Tech SH-AWD 102,557 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Email DRIVEN
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DRIVEN
220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
(416) 400-XXXX(click to show)
(416) 400-0090
Alternate Numbers(866) 705-6267
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
DRIVEN
(416) 400-0090
2018 Nissan Rogue