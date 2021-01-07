Menu
2018 Toyota Tacoma

89,099 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House Used Car Inc

905-836-6777

2018 Toyota Tacoma

2018 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT/4X4/V6/DOUBLE CABIN/NAV/BACKUP CAMERA

2018 Toyota Tacoma

TRD SPORT/4X4/V6/DOUBLE CABIN/NAV/BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

905-836-6777

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

89,099KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6562189
  • Stock #: 35969
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN6JX035969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 35969
  • Mileage 89,099 KM

Vehicle Description

*WE FINANCE EVERYONE* 


A Clarington Toyota Original! a beautiful and hard to find Tacoma TRD Sport Upgrade!! The Toyota Tacoma has been around for awhile and is in the top 3 vehicles in resale value. Meaning for you, that the Tacoma is one of the best investments in a vehicle you can make! The Tacoma is the small truck that can do most of what the big trucks can do without the big truck problems. The TRD Sport of one of the most popular ways to buy the Tacoma and with the Upgrade package it makes it that much better! It is clear to see why with all the awesome features you get like; Blind Spot Monitor, Wireless Phone Charger, Moonroof, Alloy Wheels, LED Running Lights, Fog Lights, TRD Sport Hood Scoop, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Power Windows, Mirrors, Locks, Bed Power Outlet, Tilt+Telescopic Steering, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Touch Screen, Navigation, Bluetooth, Voice Activation, 4X4, Dual Climate Control, Heated Front Seats, Running bored, mud flaps, Heated Mirrors, and still loads more!
Don't miss out on this low mileage great looking and driving Tacoma~!


Financing - We offer amazing financing options.


We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down. Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Our process is fast & easy. We can often get approval and deliver the car same day.


______________________________________________________________________


Price - Auto house used car is known to be one of the most competitive dealership within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points.


Price of the vehicle plus HST & Licensing.


______________________________________________________________________


CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Auto House! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and 6 Months full Powertrain Warranty, and professional detailing prior to delivery. if not certified and not e-tested per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is not drivable, certification package is available for $595. Taxes and licensing are extra.


______________________________________________________________________________________


Trade - Have a tradein? We'll take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.


570 SANDFORD STREET, NEWMARKET,ON ,L3X1T4.


905 836-6777 , 416 839-3367.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Package
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
MEMORY SEAT
3RD ROW SEATING
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Hill Ascent Control
Power Sliding Door
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Auto House Used Car Inc

Auto House Used Car Inc

570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4

