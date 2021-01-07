2018 Toyota Tacoma

+ taxes & licensing
570 Sandford St, Newmarket, ON L3X 1T4
A Clarington Toyota Original! a beautiful and hard to find Tacoma TRD Sport Upgrade!! The Toyota Tacoma has been around for awhile and is in the top 3 vehicles in resale value. Meaning for you, that the Tacoma is one of the best investments in a vehicle you can make! The Tacoma is the small truck that can do most of what the big trucks can do without the big truck problems. The TRD Sport of one of the most popular ways to buy the Tacoma and with the Upgrade package it makes it that much better! It is clear to see why with all the awesome features you get like; Blind Spot Monitor, Wireless Phone Charger, Moonroof, Alloy Wheels, LED Running Lights, Fog Lights, TRD Sport Hood Scoop, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Power Windows, Mirrors, Locks, Bed Power Outlet, Tilt+Telescopic Steering, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Touch Screen, Navigation, Bluetooth, Voice Activation, 4X4, Dual Climate Control, Heated Front Seats, Running bored, mud flaps, Heated Mirrors, and still loads more!
Don't miss out on this low mileage great looking and driving Tacoma~!
