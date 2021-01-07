2018 Toyota Tacoma

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Brakes Side Airbag Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights Low Tire Pressure Warning Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Tow Package Remote Trunk Release Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats MEMORY SEAT 3RD ROW SEATING Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo dvd player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Digital clock Windows Sunroof/Moonroof Rear Window Defroster Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Navigation System BACKUP CAMERA Cloth Interior Entertainment System Hill Ascent Control Power Sliding Door Center Arm Rest Parking Sensor Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Automatic Headlight Electronic Stability Control Rear Windows Wiper Dual impact Airbags Leather Steering Wheels

