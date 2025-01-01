2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

$20,995+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,204 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash the power of practical elegance with the stunning Blue Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 2WD. This Front-Wheel Drive van is designed to handle both city streets and long road trips with ease, making each drive as enjoyable as the destination.
The exterior boasts a sleek blue finish complemented by stylish alloy wheels, giving it a striking road presence. Step inside to experience a luxurious black leather interior equipped with power seats, offering comfort and sophistication with every journey. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, and with remote start, your travel adventures are always just a push-button away.
Stay connected and entertained with the state-of-the-art navigation system and Bluetooth connection, ensuring you're always on the right path and entertained with your favorite tunes. Safety is a top priority with features like a backup camera and brake assist, providing peace of mind as you travel. Heated seats and mirrors, along with a satellite radio, enhance your driving experience by combining comfort with cutting-edge technology.
If you're a family or an individual craving a blend of comfort, space, and technology in a vehicle, the Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus is your perfect match. Don't miss the chance to make it yourscontact our dealership today for more details and to schedule a test drive!
Why Buy from DRIVEN?
At DRIVEN, we're Ontarios Premier Dealership, committed to making your car-buying experience easy, transparent, and stress-free. Unlike other dealers who sneak in extra fees for certification, our pricing is all-inclusiveno hidden fees, just sales tax and licensing.
Every vehicle comes with a complimentary Carfax history report and has passed a rigorous 150-point inspection and reconditioning process at our state-of-the-art service facility. We dont just meet minimum safety standardswe exceed them, including a fresh oil change and ensuring all service requirements are up to date. Plus, for added peace of mind, every vehicle is backed by our 30-Day / 2,500 KM Assurance Program.
Looking to trade in? We get you top dollar by exposing your vehicle to online auctions across Canada.
Not buying from us? No problemwell still buy your car!
But dont just take our word for itour Glowing 5-star Google Reviews speak for themselves. See why so many customers trust us to help them find the perfect car!
>> Advertised Price Reflects a $2,000 Finance Credit. Cash Price May Vary.
