2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Unleash the power of practical elegance with the stunning Blue Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 2WD. This Front-Wheel Drive van is designed to handle both city streets and long road trips with ease, making each drive as enjoyable as the destination.</p> <p>The exterior boasts a sleek blue finish complemented by stylish alloy wheels, giving it a striking road presence. Step inside to experience a luxurious black leather interior equipped with power seats, offering comfort and sophistication with every journey. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, and with remote start, your travel adventures are always just a push-button away.</p> <p>Stay connected and entertained with the state-of-the-art navigation system and Bluetooth connection, ensuring you're always on the right path and entertained with your favorite tunes. Safety is a top priority with features like a backup camera and brake assist, providing peace of mind as you travel. Heated seats and mirrors, along with a satellite radio, enhance your driving experience by combining comfort with cutting-edge technology.</p> <p>If you're a family or an individual craving a blend of comfort, space, and technology in a vehicle, the Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus is your perfect match. Don't miss the chance to make it yourscontact our dealership today for more details and to schedule a test drive!</p> <p><strong>Why Buy from DRIVEN?</strong></p><p>At <strong>DRIVEN</strong>, we're <strong>Ontarios Premier Dealership</strong>, committed to making your car-buying experience <strong>easy, transparent, and stress-free</strong>. Unlike other dealers who sneak in extra fees for certification, our pricing is <strong>all-inclusive</strong>no hidden fees, just <strong>sales tax and licensing</strong>.</p><p>Every vehicle comes with a <strong>complimentary Carfax history report</strong> and has passed a <strong>rigorous 150-point inspection</strong> and <strong>reconditioning</strong> process at our state-of-the-art service facility. We dont just meet minimum safety standardswe <strong>exceed them</strong>, including a <strong>fresh oil change</strong> and ensuring all <strong>service requirements are up to date</strong>. Plus, for <strong>added peace of mind</strong>, every vehicle is backed by our <strong>30-Day / 2,500 KM Assurance Program</strong>.</p><p>Looking to trade in? <strong>We get you top dollar</strong> by exposing your vehicle to online auctions across Canada.</p><p>Not buying from us? <strong>No problemwell still buy your car!</strong></p><p>But dont just take our word for itour <strong>Glowing 5-star Google Reviews</strong> speak for themselves. See why so many customers trust us to help them find the perfect car!</p><p><strong>>> Advertised Price Reflects a $2,000 Finance Credit. Cash Price May Vary. <<</strong></p>

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

136,204 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus 2WD

Watch This Vehicle
12490147

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus 2WD

Location

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

(416) 400-0090

  1. 12490147
  2. 12490147
  3. 12490147
  4. 12490147
  5. 12490147
  6. 12490147
  7. 12490147
  8. 12490147
  9. 12490147
  10. 12490147
  11. 12490147
  12. 12490147
Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,204KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG2KR783586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,204 KM

Vehicle Description

Unleash the power of practical elegance with the stunning Blue Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 2WD. This Front-Wheel Drive van is designed to handle both city streets and long road trips with ease, making each drive as enjoyable as the destination.

The exterior boasts a sleek blue finish complemented by stylish alloy wheels, giving it a striking road presence. Step inside to experience a luxurious black leather interior equipped with power seats, offering comfort and sophistication with every journey. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, and with remote start, your travel adventures are always just a push-button away.

Stay connected and entertained with the state-of-the-art navigation system and Bluetooth connection, ensuring you're always on the right path and entertained with your favorite tunes. Safety is a top priority with features like a backup camera and brake assist, providing peace of mind as you travel. Heated seats and mirrors, along with a satellite radio, enhance your driving experience by combining comfort with cutting-edge technology.

If you're a family or an individual craving a blend of comfort, space, and technology in a vehicle, the Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus is your perfect match. Don't miss the chance to make it yourscontact our dealership today for more details and to schedule a test drive!

Why Buy from DRIVEN?

At DRIVEN, we're Ontarios Premier Dealership, committed to making your car-buying experience easy, transparent, and stress-free. Unlike other dealers who sneak in extra fees for certification, our pricing is all-inclusiveno hidden fees, just sales tax and licensing.

Every vehicle comes with a complimentary Carfax history report and has passed a rigorous 150-point inspection and reconditioning process at our state-of-the-art service facility. We dont just meet minimum safety standardswe exceed them, including a fresh oil change and ensuring all service requirements are up to date. Plus, for added peace of mind, every vehicle is backed by our 30-Day / 2,500 KM Assurance Program.

Looking to trade in? We get you top dollar by exposing your vehicle to online auctions across Canada.

Not buying from us? No problemwell still buy your car!

But dont just take our word for itour Glowing 5-star Google Reviews speak for themselves. See why so many customers trust us to help them find the perfect car!

>> Advertised Price Reflects a $2,000 Finance Credit. Cash Price May Vary.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Power Options

Power Seats

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DRIVEN

Used 2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring CVT for sale in Newmarket, ON
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring CVT 156,633 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Bronco Outer Banks 4 Door Advanced 4x4 for sale in Newmarket, ON
2023 Ford Bronco Outer Banks 4 Door Advanced 4x4 46,910 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7
2019 RAM 1500 SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX 113,155 KM $41,995 + tax & lic

Email DRIVEN

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DRIVEN

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

Call Dealer

(416) 400-XXXX

(click to show)

(416) 400-0090

Alternate Numbers
(866) 705-6267
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

DRIVEN

(416) 400-0090

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan