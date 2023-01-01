Menu
2019 Ford Edge

26,989 KM

Details Features

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Southlake Ford

905-853-5000

2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

SEL FWD

2019 Ford Edge

SEL FWD

Location

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

26,989KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9702160
  • Stock #: 23BR778A
  • VIN: 2FMPK3J91KBB64104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,989 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southlake Ford

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

