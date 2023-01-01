$28,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
Southlake Ford
905-853-5000
2019 Ford Edge
2019 Ford Edge
SEL FWD
Location
Southlake Ford
18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4
905-853-5000
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
26,989KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9702160
- Stock #: 23BR778A
- VIN: 2FMPK3J91KBB64104
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 26,989 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Southlake Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Southlake Ford
18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4