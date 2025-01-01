$29,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Location
DRIVEN
220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
(416) 400-0090
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P25276
- Mileage 167,713 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is inexcellent showroom conditionand backed by theDRIVEN Certified Advantage Programfor complete peace of mind.
INSPECTION & CERTIFICATION
This vehicle has undergone acomprehensive 150-point inspectionby licensed in-house mechanics, assessing its cosmetic, mechanical, and safety condition. It comesDRIVEN Certified, which includes our30-Day / 2,500KM Vehicle Assurance Programcovering any mechanical issues within that period.
DRIVEN CERTIFIED ADVANTAGE PROGRAM INCLUDED FOR ALL BUYERS
30-Day / 2,500KM Vehicle Assurance Program
Free Delivery up to 200 KM (Ontario-wide delivery available)
Free Carfax Vehicle History Report
Access to Industry-Leading Warranty & GAP Programs
WALKAWAY Protection Available
Fresh Oil Change & New Cabin Air Filter
Meticulously Reconditioned & Professionally Detailed Vehicles
FINANCING AVAILABLE
All credit types are welcome! Whether youre afirst-time buyer,newcomer to Canada, orrebuilding credit, ourEquifax Certified Finance Teamworks to secure your best approval.
Special Financing Programs are available for an additional$999, covering the expert services we provide to secure thelowest rates, best approvals, and most flexible terms.
TheSpecial Finance Pricereflects a dealer discount and is available only when financing is arranged throughDRIVEN, on approved credit (O.A.C.). Customers paying cash or using outside financing will pay the fullcash pricelisted above.
CONVENIENCE & EXPERIENCE
State-of-the-Art Facility in Newmarket, ON
Hundreds of 5-Star Google Reviews Recognized for expertise and trust
Transparent, Pressure-Free Consultations
Top Dollar for Trades Well buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours
ABOUT DRIVEN
DRIVEN Anything but your typical dealership. Your one-stop destination forbuying, selling, and servicing vehicles, built on transparency, trust, and a people-first approach.
Visit us today at220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7 Or explore our full inventory and getpre-approved in minuteswithno credit impactatwww.drivenauto.ca
In accordance withOMVIC regulations, the listedcash priceis the total all-in price excluding taxes and licensing. TheSpecial Financing Pricereflects dealer incentives available only when financing is arranged through DRIVEN (O.A.C.).
Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices and availability may change without notice. Please call or email us directly to confirm details.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
DRIVEN
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
