2019 Ford F-150

50,000 KM

Details Features

$41,900

+ tax & licensing
$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

Southlake Ford

905-853-5000

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

2019 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

50,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9164587
  • Stock #: PU19568
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP9KFD20773

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # PU19568
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southlake Ford

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

