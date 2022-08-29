Menu
2019 Ford F-150

53,282 KM

Details Features

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

Southlake Ford

905-853-5000

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

2019 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

53,282KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9221365
  • Stock #: 22F1221A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E55KFC68285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,282 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southlake Ford

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

