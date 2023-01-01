$30,900+ tax & licensing
$30,900
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Fusion
2019 Ford Fusion
Energi SEL FWD
Location
18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4
14,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9760888
- Stock #: PU19179
- VIN: 3FA6P0PU7KR226625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 14,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
