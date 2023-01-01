Menu
2019 Ford Fusion

14,000 KM

Details Features

$30,900

+ tax & licensing
$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

Southlake Ford

905-853-5000

2019 Ford Fusion

2019 Ford Fusion

Energi SEL FWD

2019 Ford Fusion

Energi SEL FWD

Location

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

14,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9760888
  • Stock #: PU19179
  • VIN: 3FA6P0PU7KR226625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 14,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southlake Ford

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

