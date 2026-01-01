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<h3><strong>Finance Price:</strong> $45,800 | <strong>Cash Price:</strong> $46,800<br><br>2019 GMC Yukon Denali 4WD | SUV</h3><p><strong>6.2L V8 Engine (Gasoline) | Automatic Transmission | Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)</strong><br>🧾 <strong>Clean Title</strong> | 💎 <strong>Excellent Condition</strong></p><hr><h3>⭐ Key Features:</h3><ul><li><p><strong>122,000 KM</strong></p></li><li><p><strong data-start=223 data-end=271>Denali Top Trim with Premium Luxury Interior</strong></p></li><li><p><strong data-start=276 data-end=318>6.2L V8 Engine with 420 HP Performance</strong></p></li><li><p><strong data-start=276 data-end=318>7-Passenger Seating </strong></p></li><li><strong data-start=276 data-end=318>Trailer & Towing Package</strong></li><li><p><strong data-start=361 data-end=397>Magnetic Ride Control Suspension</strong></p></li><li><p><strong data-start=402 data-end=451>Heated & Ventilated Leather Seats with Memory</strong></p></li><li><p><strong data-start=456 data-end=490>Power Sunroof</strong></p></li><li><p><strong data-start=456 data-end=490>Power Liftgate</strong></p></li><li><p><strong data-start=495 data-end=550>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto </strong></p></li><li><p><strong data-start=495 data-end=550>Navigation System</strong></p></li></ul><hr><h3>🛡️ Safety Features:</h3><ul><li><p><strong data-start=584 data-end=644>Forward Collision Alert with Automatic Emergency Braking</strong></p></li><li><p><strong data-start=778 data-end=833>Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert</strong></p></li><li><p><strong data-start=876 data-end=929>Rearview Camera with Front & Rear Parking Sensors</strong></p></li><li><p><strong data-start=972 data-end=1010>Electronic Stability Control (ESC)</strong></p></li></ul><hr><p>📄 <strong>Carfax & AutoCheck Reports Available</strong><br>🛡️ <strong>Extended Warranty Packages Available at Extra Cost</strong><br>💰 <strong>Financing Options for All Credit Types</strong></p><hr><h3>📌 Match Motors Terms, Conditions & Disclaimers</h3><p>Welcome to <strong>Match Motors</strong>, your trusted source for quality pre-owned vehicles in <strong>North York</strong> and across the <strong>Greater Toronto Area (GTA)</strong>.</p><p>We are a proud member of the <strong>Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA)</strong> and a <strong>registered dealer with OMVIC</strong> — committed to transparency, quality, and exceptional customer service.</p><p>Every vehicle includes a <strong>CARFAX</strong> and <strong>AutoCheck</strong> history report, with <strong>no hidden fees</strong>.</p><hr><h3>🔧 Certification & Safety</h3><p>In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is <strong>not currently certified, e-tested, or drivable</strong>.</p><ul><li><p>Certification is available for an additional fee <strong>starting from $895</strong> (fee may vary depending on the vehicle).</p></li><li><p>Additional fees may also apply.</p></li><li><p>Some vehicles may be sold in <strong>non-certified condition only</strong>.</p></li></ul><hr><h3>💸 Financing Options</h3><p>We offer <strong>financing solutions for all credit types</strong> – good credit, bad credit, or no credit.</p><ul><li><p>Rates start at <strong>6.99% (O.A.C.)</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Finance fees</strong> and <strong>bank-required fees</strong> are <strong>not included</strong></p></li></ul><hr><h3>💰 Pricing & Images</h3><ul><li><p>Prices <strong>do not include</strong> HST, safety fee, finance fee, or licensing fees (<strong>TBD</strong>).</p></li><li><p>Images may be <strong>generic</strong> if a vehicle is currently in transport.</p></li><li><p>While we strive for accuracy, <strong>Match Motors is not responsible</strong> for listing errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes.</p></li></ul><p>👉 We encourage all customers to <strong>contact us directly to verify</strong> vehicle details.</p><hr><h3>🛡️ Warranty Coverage</h3><p>We work with <strong>all major warranty providers</strong>.</p><ul><li><p><strong>Extended warranty packages available</strong> at additional cost</p></li><li><p>Flexible options tailored to your needs</p></li></ul><hr><h3>🚗 Vehicle Selection</h3><p>We carry a wide selection of cars, trucks, SUVs, and cargo vans from brands including:<br><strong>Acura, Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Porsche, RAM, Range Rover, Toyota, Volkswagen</strong>, and more.</p><hr><h3>🌐 Areas We Serve</h3><p>Proudly serving customers from:<br><strong>North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Scarborough, Brampton, Ottawa, Kitchener, London</strong>, and all across <strong>Ontario</strong> and surrounding regions.</p><hr><h3>📞 Contact Match Motors Today</h3><p>Book a <strong>viewing</strong> or get more information.<br>🚗 <strong>All vehicles are sold as seen and equipped.</strong></p>

2019 GMC Yukon

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$46,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 GMC Yukon

Denali 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14004957.807903795?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=34160

2019 GMC Yukon

Denali 4WD

Location

Match Motors Ltd

17065 Yonge St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 4V7

416-717-7722

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Contact Seller

$46,800

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
122,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKS2CKJ7KR136865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Price: $45,800 | Cash Price: $46,800

2019 GMC Yukon Denali 4WD | SUV

6.2L V8 Engine (Gasoline) | Automatic Transmission | Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
🧾 Clean Title | 💎 Excellent Condition

⭐ Key Features:

  • 122,000 KM

  • Denali Top Trim with Premium Luxury Interior

  • 6.2L V8 Engine with 420 HP Performance

  • 7-Passenger Seating 

  • Trailer & Towing Package

  • Magnetic Ride Control Suspension

  • Heated & Ventilated Leather Seats with Memory

  • Power Sunroof

  • Power Liftgate

  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto 

  • Navigation System

🛡️ Safety Features:

  • Forward Collision Alert with Automatic Emergency Braking

  • Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert

  • Rearview Camera with Front & Rear Parking Sensors

  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

📄 Carfax & AutoCheck Reports Available
🛡️ Extended Warranty Packages Available at Extra Cost
💰 Financing Options for All Credit Types

📌 Match Motors Terms, Conditions & Disclaimers

Welcome to Match Motors, your trusted source for quality pre-owned vehicles in North York and across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

We are a proud member of the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA) and a registered dealer with OMVIC — committed to transparency, quality, and exceptional customer service.

Every vehicle includes a CARFAX and AutoCheck history report, with no hidden fees.

🔧 Certification & Safety

In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is not currently certified, e-tested, or drivable.

  • Certification is available for an additional fee starting from $895 (fee may vary depending on the vehicle).

  • Additional fees may also apply.

  • Some vehicles may be sold in non-certified condition only.

💸 Financing Options

We offer financing solutions for all credit types – good credit, bad credit, or no credit.

  • Rates start at 6.99% (O.A.C.)

  • Finance fees and bank-required fees are not included

💰 Pricing & Images

  • Prices do not include HST, safety fee, finance fee, or licensing fees (TBD).

  • Images may be generic if a vehicle is currently in transport.

  • While we strive for accuracy, Match Motors is not responsible for listing errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes.

👉 We encourage all customers to contact us directly to verify vehicle details.

🛡️ Warranty Coverage

We work with all major warranty providers.

  • Extended warranty packages available at additional cost

  • Flexible options tailored to your needs

🚗 Vehicle Selection

We carry a wide selection of cars, trucks, SUVs, and cargo vans from brands including:
Acura, Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Porsche, RAM, Range Rover, Toyota, Volkswagen, and more.

🌐 Areas We Serve

Proudly serving customers from:
North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Scarborough, Brampton, Ottawa, Kitchener, London, and all across Ontario and surrounding regions.

📞 Contact Match Motors Today

Book a viewing or get more information.
🚗 All vehicles are sold as seen and equipped.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Match Motors Ltd

Match Motors Ltd

17065 Yonge St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 4V7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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416-717-XXXX

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416-717-7722

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$46,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Match Motors Ltd

416-717-7722

2019 GMC Yukon