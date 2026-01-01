$46,800+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Yukon
Denali 4WD
2019 GMC Yukon
Denali 4WD
Location
Match Motors Ltd
17065 Yonge St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 4V7
416-717-7722
$46,800
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 GMC Yukon Denali 4WD | SUV
6.2L V8 Engine (Gasoline) | Automatic Transmission | Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
🧾 Clean Title | 💎 Excellent Condition
122,000 KM
Denali Top Trim with Premium Luxury Interior
6.2L V8 Engine with 420 HP Performance
7-Passenger Seating
- Trailer & Towing Package
Magnetic Ride Control Suspension
Heated & Ventilated Leather Seats with Memory
Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Navigation System
Forward Collision Alert with Automatic Emergency Braking
Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rearview Camera with Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
📄 Carfax & AutoCheck Reports Available
🛡️ Extended Warranty Packages Available at Extra Cost
💰 Financing Options for All Credit Types
Welcome to Match Motors, your trusted source for quality pre-owned vehicles in North York and across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).
We are a proud member of the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA) and a registered dealer with OMVIC — committed to transparency, quality, and exceptional customer service.
Every vehicle includes a CARFAX and AutoCheck history report, with no hidden fees.🔧 Certification & Safety
In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is not currently certified, e-tested, or drivable.
Certification is available for an additional fee starting from $895 (fee may vary depending on the vehicle).
Additional fees may also apply.
Some vehicles may be sold in non-certified condition only.
We offer financing solutions for all credit types – good credit, bad credit, or no credit.
Rates start at 6.99% (O.A.C.)
Finance fees and bank-required fees are not included
Prices do not include HST, safety fee, finance fee, or licensing fees (TBD).
Images may be generic if a vehicle is currently in transport.
While we strive for accuracy, Match Motors is not responsible for listing errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes.
👉 We encourage all customers to contact us directly to verify vehicle details.🛡️ Warranty Coverage
We work with all major warranty providers.
Extended warranty packages available at additional cost
Flexible options tailored to your needs
We carry a wide selection of cars, trucks, SUVs, and cargo vans from brands including:
Acura, Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Porsche, RAM, Range Rover, Toyota, Volkswagen, and more.
Proudly serving customers from:
North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Scarborough, Brampton, Ottawa, Kitchener, London, and all across Ontario and surrounding regions.
Book a viewing or get more information.
🚗 All vehicles are sold as seen and equipped.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Match Motors Ltd
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-717-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-717-7722