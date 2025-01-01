$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Kia Sorento
EX Premium AWD
2019 Kia Sorento
EX Premium AWD
Location
DRIVEN
220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
(416) 400-0090
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
109,896KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPHDA50KG505171
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P25234
- Mileage 109,896 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
