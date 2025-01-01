Menu
2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

124,120 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
A 220 4MATIC Sedan

12731985

Location

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

(416) 400-0090

Used
124,120KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDD3G4FB4KW031346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,120 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2018 Porsche Macan AWD for sale in Newmarket, ON
2018 Porsche Macan AWD 93,504 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda HR-V 2WD EX CVT for sale in Newmarket, ON
2017 Honda HR-V 2WD EX CVT 153,509 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Kia Seltos EX AWD for sale in Newmarket, ON
2025 Kia Seltos EX AWD 3,300 KM $31,995 + tax & lic

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
