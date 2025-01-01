$27,995+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX
Location
220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
(416) 400-0090
$27,995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,152 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into the world of powerful performance with this sleek and stylish Gray 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Express 4x4 Crew Cab. Equipped with a robust 5.7L 8-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, it promises a driving experience that's both commanding and effortless no matter the terrain.
The exterior boasts a sophisticated yet rugged appearance, highlighted by its durable body and contemporary gray finish, complemented by striking alloy wheels. Inside, the black interior creates a refined atmosphere, made for comfort and convenience with ample passenger space and ergonomic design. Key features such as remote start and keyless entry elevate the everyday driving experience to pure convenience.
This Ram 1500 doesnt stop at style and comfort; it comes loaded with cutting-edge technology and safety features. Enjoy seamless connectivity with a Bluetooth connection while the backup camera and brake assist enhance your driving confidence. Stay cool and comfortable with air conditioning and easily control your driving environment with power windows and cruise control. Heated mirrors ensure clear visibility during frosty Canadian mornings.
Perfect for adventurous individuals who need a reliable truck for both work and leisure, or families looking for space and safety in style this truck has a lot to offer. Feel free to connect with us to get more details or book a test drive.
Contact us today and experience why the Ram 1500 Classic is the truck that Canadians trust.
Why Buy from DRIVEN?
At DRIVEN, we're Ontarios Premier Dealership, committed to making your car-buying experience easy, transparent, and stress-free. Unlike other dealers who sneak in extra fees for certification, our pricing is all-inclusiveno hidden fees, just sales tax and licensing.
Every vehicle comes with a complimentary Carfax history report and has passed a rigorous 150-point inspection and reconditioning process at our state-of-the-art service facility. We dont just meet minimum safety standardswe exceed them, including a fresh oil change and ensuring all service requirements are up to date. Plus, for added peace of mind, every vehicle is backed by our 30-Day / 2,500 KM Assurance Program.
Looking to trade in? We get you top dollar by exposing your vehicle to online auctions across Canada.
Not buying from us? No problemwell still buy your car!
But dont just take our word for itour Glowing 5-star Google Reviews speak for themselves. See why so many customers trust us to help them find the perfect car!
>> Advertised Price Reflects a $2,000 Finance Credit. Cash Price May Vary.
