$34,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Acura MDX
Tech SH-AWD
2020 Acura MDX
Tech SH-AWD
Location
DRIVEN
220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
(416) 400-0090
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,557KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J8YD4H44LL803386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,557 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From DRIVEN
2018 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED SPORT 4x4 123,785 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-5 2021.5 GT w/Turbo AWD 78,261 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
2018 Porsche Macan AWD 93,567 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Email DRIVEN
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DRIVEN
220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
(416) 400-XXXX(click to show)
(416) 400-0090
Alternate Numbers(866) 705-6267
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing>
DRIVEN
(416) 400-0090
2020 Acura MDX