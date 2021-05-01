Menu
2020 Acura MDX

102,557 KM

Details Features

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Acura MDX

Tech SH-AWD

12775373

2020 Acura MDX

Tech SH-AWD

Location

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

(416) 400-0090

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
102,557KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J8YD4H44LL803386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,557 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DRIVEN

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
2020 Acura MDX