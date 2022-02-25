Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

35,390 KM

Details Features

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

Southlake Ford

905-853-5000

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE 2WD

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE 2WD

Location

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

35,390KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8410773
  • Stock #: PU52146
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8LR256573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,390 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southlake Ford

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

