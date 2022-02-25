$36,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,900
+ taxes & licensing
Southlake Ford
905-853-5000
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE 2WD
Location
Southlake Ford
18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4
905-853-5000
$36,900
+ taxes & licensing
35,390KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8410773
- Stock #: PU52146
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG8LR256573
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 35,390 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Southlake Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Southlake Ford
18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4