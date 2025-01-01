$16,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Edge
SEL AWD
Location
220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
Used
198,914KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4J97LBB38971
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 198,914 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
