2020 Ford Edge

55,470 KM

Details Features

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Southlake Ford

905-853-5000

2020 Ford Edge

2020 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

2020 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

Location

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

55,470KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9164593
  • Stock #: PU20570
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J93LBA00912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,470 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

