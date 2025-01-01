Menu
2020 Ford Escape

83,304 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Escape

SE AWD

13111418

2020 Ford Escape

SE AWD

Location

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

(416) 400-0090

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
83,304KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G66LUC58970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,304 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

DRIVEN

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
(416) 400-0090

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

DRIVEN

(416) 400-0090

2020 Ford Escape