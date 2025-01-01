$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
SE AWD
Location
DRIVEN
220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
(416) 400-0090
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,304KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G66LUC58970
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,304 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
DRIVEN
220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
