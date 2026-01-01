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Sign In
<h3><strong>Finance Price:</strong> $20,800 | <strong>Cash Price:</strong> $21,800<br><br>2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid AWD | SUV</h3><p><strong>2.5L Hybrid I4 Engine (Gasoline/Electric) | Automatic Transmission | All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong><br>🧾 <strong>Clean Title</strong> | 💎 <strong>Excellent Condition</strong></p><hr><h3>⭐ Key Features:</h3><ul><li><p><strong data-start=225 data-end=239>115,000 KM</strong></p></li><li><p><strong data-start=244 data-end=302>Fuel-Efficient Hybrid System (Approx. 200 HP Combined)</strong></p></li><li><p><strong data-start=345 data-end=388>Titanium Top Trim with Premium Interior</strong></p></li><li><p><strong data-start=419 data-end=467>Heated Leather Seats & Heated Steering Wheel</strong></p></li><li><p><strong data-start=472 data-end=500>B&O Premium Sound System</strong></p></li><li><p><strong data-start=505 data-end=567>Touchscreen Infotainment </strong></p></li><li><p><strong data-start=505 data-end=567>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</strong></p></li></ul><hr><h3>🛡️ Safety Features:</h3><ul><li><p><strong data-start=601 data-end=677>Ford Co-Pilot360 (Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking)</strong></p></li><li><p><strong data-start=682 data-end=730>Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning</strong></p></li><li><p><strong data-start=735 data-end=790>Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert</strong></p></li><li><p><strong data-start=795 data-end=848>Rearview Camera with Front & Rear Parking Sensors</strong></p></li><li><p><strong data-start=853 data-end=880>Adaptive Cruise Control</strong></p></li></ul><hr><p>📄 <strong>Carfax & AutoCheck Reports Available</strong><br>🛡️ <strong>Extended Warranty Packages Available at Extra Cost</strong><br>💰 <strong>Financing Options for All Credit Types</strong></p><hr><h3>📌 Match Motors Terms, Conditions & Disclaimers</h3><p>Welcome to <strong>Match Motors</strong>, your trusted source for quality pre-owned vehicles in <strong>North York</strong> and across the <strong>Greater Toronto Area (GTA)</strong>.</p><p>We are a proud member of the <strong>Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA)</strong> and a <strong>registered dealer with OMVIC</strong> — committed to transparency, quality, and exceptional customer service.</p><p>Every vehicle includes a <strong>CARFAX</strong> and <strong>AutoCheck</strong> history report, with <strong>no hidden fees</strong>.</p><hr><h3>🔧 Certification & Safety</h3><p>In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is <strong>not currently certified, e-tested, or drivable</strong>.</p><ul><li><p>Certification is available for an additional fee <strong>starting from $895</strong> (fee may vary depending on the vehicle).</p></li><li><p>Additional fees may also apply.</p></li><li><p>Some vehicles may be sold in <strong>non-certified condition only</strong>.</p></li></ul><hr><h3>💸 Financing Options</h3><p>We offer <strong>financing solutions for all credit types</strong> – good credit, bad credit, or no credit.</p><ul><li><p>Rates start at <strong>6.99% (O.A.C.)</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Finance fees</strong> and <strong>bank-required fees</strong> are <strong>not included</strong></p></li></ul><hr><h3>💰 Pricing & Images</h3><ul><li><p>Prices <strong>do not include</strong> HST, safety fee, finance fee, or licensing fees (<strong>TBD</strong>).</p></li><li><p>Images may be <strong>generic</strong> if a vehicle is currently in transport.</p></li><li><p>While we strive for accuracy, <strong>Match Motors is not responsible</strong> for listing errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes.</p></li></ul><p>👉 We encourage all customers to <strong>contact us directly to verify</strong> vehicle details.</p><hr><h3>🛡️ Warranty Coverage</h3><p>We work with <strong>all major warranty providers</strong>.</p><ul><li><p><strong>Extended warranty packages available</strong> at additional cost</p></li><li><p>Flexible options tailored to your needs</p></li></ul><hr><h3>🚗 Vehicle Selection</h3><p>We carry a wide selection of cars, trucks, SUVs, and cargo vans from brands including:<br><strong>Acura, Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Porsche, RAM, Range Rover, Toyota, Volkswagen</strong>, and more.</p><hr><h3>🌐 Areas We Serve</h3><p>Proudly serving customers from:<br><strong>North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Scarborough, Brampton, Ottawa, Kitchener, London</strong>, and all across <strong>Ontario</strong> and surrounding regions.</p><hr><h3>📞 Contact Match Motors Today</h3><p>Book a <strong>viewing</strong> or get more information.<br>🚗 <strong>All vehicles are sold as seen and equipped.</strong></p>

2020 Ford Escape

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14005086.807921486?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=34160

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium Hybrid AWD

Location

Match Motors Ltd

17065 Yonge St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 4V7

416-717-7722

Contact Seller

$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
115,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9DZ0LUA87552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Price: $20,800 | Cash Price: $21,800

2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid AWD | SUV

2.5L Hybrid I4 Engine (Gasoline/Electric) | Automatic Transmission | All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
🧾 Clean Title | 💎 Excellent Condition

⭐ Key Features:

  • 115,000 KM

  • Fuel-Efficient Hybrid System (Approx. 200 HP Combined)

  • Titanium Top Trim with Premium Interior

  • Heated Leather Seats & Heated Steering Wheel

  • B&O Premium Sound System

  • Touchscreen Infotainment

  • Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

🛡️ Safety Features:

  • Ford Co-Pilot360 (Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking)

  • Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

  • Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert

  • Rearview Camera with Front & Rear Parking Sensors

  • Adaptive Cruise Control

📄 Carfax & AutoCheck Reports Available
🛡️ Extended Warranty Packages Available at Extra Cost
💰 Financing Options for All Credit Types

📌 Match Motors Terms, Conditions & Disclaimers

Welcome to Match Motors, your trusted source for quality pre-owned vehicles in North York and across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

We are a proud member of the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA) and a registered dealer with OMVIC — committed to transparency, quality, and exceptional customer service.

Every vehicle includes a CARFAX and AutoCheck history report, with no hidden fees.

🔧 Certification & Safety

In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is not currently certified, e-tested, or drivable.

  • Certification is available for an additional fee starting from $895 (fee may vary depending on the vehicle).

  • Additional fees may also apply.

  • Some vehicles may be sold in non-certified condition only.

💸 Financing Options

We offer financing solutions for all credit types – good credit, bad credit, or no credit.

  • Rates start at 6.99% (O.A.C.)

  • Finance fees and bank-required fees are not included

💰 Pricing & Images

  • Prices do not include HST, safety fee, finance fee, or licensing fees (TBD).

  • Images may be generic if a vehicle is currently in transport.

  • While we strive for accuracy, Match Motors is not responsible for listing errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes.

👉 We encourage all customers to contact us directly to verify vehicle details.

🛡️ Warranty Coverage

We work with all major warranty providers.

  • Extended warranty packages available at additional cost

  • Flexible options tailored to your needs

🚗 Vehicle Selection

We carry a wide selection of cars, trucks, SUVs, and cargo vans from brands including:
Acura, Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Porsche, RAM, Range Rover, Toyota, Volkswagen, and more.

🌐 Areas We Serve

Proudly serving customers from:
North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Scarborough, Brampton, Ottawa, Kitchener, London, and all across Ontario and surrounding regions.

📞 Contact Match Motors Today

Book a viewing or get more information.
🚗 All vehicles are sold as seen and equipped.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Match Motors Ltd

Match Motors Ltd

17065 Yonge St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 4V7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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416-717-XXXX

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416-717-7722

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$21,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Match Motors Ltd

416-717-7722

2020 Ford Escape