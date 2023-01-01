Menu
2020 Ford Explorer

76,758 KM

Details Features

$43,900

+ tax & licensing
$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

Southlake Ford

905-853-5000

2020 Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Location

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

76,758KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9618145
  • Stock #: PU20941
  • VIN: 1FMSK8DH1LGA85438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 76,758 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southlake Ford

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

