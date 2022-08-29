Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

57,638 KM

Details Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Southlake Ford

905-853-5000

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

XL 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

  1. 9164590
  2. 9164590
  3. 9164590
  4. 9164590
  5. 9164590
  6. 9164590
  7. 9164590
  8. 9164590
  9. 9164590
  10. 9164590
  11. 9164590
  12. 9164590
  13. 9164590
  14. 9164590
  15. 9164590
  16. 9164590
  17. 9164590
  18. 9164590
  19. 9164590
  20. 9164590
  21. 9164590
  22. 9164590
  23. 9164590
  24. 9164590
  25. 9164590
  26. 9164590
  27. 9164590
  28. 9164590
Contact Seller

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

57,638KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9164590
  • Stock #: PU20571
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EB9LFB01530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,638 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Southlake Ford

2017 Jeep Wrangler U...
 114,510 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape 4WD...
 129,146 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford F-550 Chas...
 97,800 KM
$44,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southlake Ford

Southlake Ford

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

Call Dealer

905-853-XXXX

(click to show)

905-853-5000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory