$40,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,900
+ taxes & licensing
Southlake Ford
905-853-5000
2020 Ford F-150
2020 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Location
Southlake Ford
18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4
905-853-5000
$40,900
+ taxes & licensing
18,632KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9221374
- Stock #: PU20692
- VIN: 1FTEW1EB4LFB22981
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 18,632 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Southlake Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Southlake Ford
18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4