2020 Ford F-150

18,632 KM

Details Features

$40,900

+ tax & licensing
$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

Southlake Ford

905-853-5000

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

$40,900

+ taxes & licensing

18,632KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9221374
  • Stock #: PU20692
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EB4LFB22981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,632 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southlake Ford

Southlake Ford

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

