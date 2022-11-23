Menu
2020 Ford F-150

48,305 KM

Details Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
Southlake Ford

905-853-5000

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

48,305KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9403453
  • Stock #: PU20895
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP2LKF28552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,305 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

