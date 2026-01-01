2020 Jeep Cherokee

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<p><span style=color:black>This vehicle is in<strong>excellent showroom condition</strong>and backed by the<strong>DRIVEN Certified Advantage Program</strong>for complete peace of mind.</span></p><p><span style=color:black><strong>INSPECTION & CERTIFICATION</strong></span></p><p><span style=color:black>This vehicle has undergone a<strong>comprehensive 150-point inspection</strong>by licensed in-house mechanics, assessing its cosmetic, mechanical, and safety condition. It comes<strong>DRIVEN Certified</strong>, which includes our<strong>30-Day / 2,500KM Vehicle Assurance Program</strong>covering any mechanical issues within that period.</span></p><p><span style=color:black><strong>DRIVEN CERTIFIED ADVANTAGE PROGRAM INCLUDED FOR ALL BUYERS</strong></span></p><p><span style=color:black> 30-Day / 2,500KM Vehicle Assurance Program Free Delivery up to 200 KM (Ontario-wide delivery available) Free Carfax Vehicle History Report Access to Industry-Leading Warranty & GAP Programs WALKAWAY Protection Available Fresh Oil Change & New Cabin Air Filter Meticulously Reconditioned & Professionally Detailed Vehicles</span></p><p><span style=color:black><strong>FINANCING AVAILABLE</strong></span></p><p><span style=color:black>All credit types are welcome! Whether youre a<strong>first-time buyer</strong>,<strong>newcomer to Canada</strong>, or<strong>rebuilding credit</strong>, our<strong>Equifax Certified Finance Team</strong>works to secure your best approval.</span></p><p><span style=color:black>Special Financing Programs are available for an additional<strong>$999</strong>, covering the expert services we provide to secure the<strong>lowest rates, best approvals, and most flexible terms</strong>.</span></p><p><span style=color:black>The<strong>Special Finance Price</strong>reflects a dealer discount and is available only when financing is arranged through<strong>DRIVEN</strong>, on approved credit (O.A.C.). Customers paying cash or using outside financing will pay the full<strong>cash price</strong>listed above.</span></p><p><span style=color:black><strong>CONVENIENCE & EXPERIENCE</strong></span></p><p><span style=color:black> State-of-the-Art Facility in Newmarket, ON Hundreds of 5-Star Google Reviews Recognized for expertise and trust Transparent, Pressure-Free Consultations Top Dollar for Trades Well buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours</span></p><p><span style=color:black><strong>ABOUT DRIVEN</strong></span></p><p><span style=color:black><strong>DRIVEN</strong> Anything but your typical dealership. Your one-stop destination for<strong>buying, selling, and servicing vehicles</strong>, built on transparency, trust, and a people-first approach.</span></p><p><span style=color:black>Visit us today at<strong>220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7</strong> Or explore our full inventory and get<strong>pre-approved in minutes</strong>with<strong>no credit impact</strong>at</span><a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer nofollow href=http://www.drivenauto.ca><span style=color:blue>www.drivenauto.ca</span></a></p><p><span style=color:black>In accordance with<strong>OMVIC regulations</strong>, the listed<strong>cash price</strong>is the total all-in price excluding taxes and licensing. The<strong>Special Financing Price</strong>reflects dealer incentives available only when financing is arranged through DRIVEN (O.A.C.).</span></p><p><span style=color:black>***Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices and availability may change without notice. Please call or email us directly to confirm details.***</span></p>

2020 Jeep Cherokee

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4X4

Watch This Vehicle
13998291

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4X4

Location

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

(416) 400-0090

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Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
122,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBX6LD590294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is inexcellent showroom conditionand backed by theDRIVEN Certified Advantage Programfor complete peace of mind.

INSPECTION & CERTIFICATION

This vehicle has undergone acomprehensive 150-point inspectionby licensed in-house mechanics, assessing its cosmetic, mechanical, and safety condition. It comesDRIVEN Certified, which includes our30-Day / 2,500KM Vehicle Assurance Programcovering any mechanical issues within that period.

DRIVEN CERTIFIED ADVANTAGE PROGRAM INCLUDED FOR ALL BUYERS

30-Day / 2,500KM Vehicle Assurance Program Free Delivery up to 200 KM (Ontario-wide delivery available) Free Carfax Vehicle History Report Access to Industry-Leading Warranty & GAP Programs WALKAWAY Protection Available Fresh Oil Change & New Cabin Air Filter Meticulously Reconditioned & Professionally Detailed Vehicles

FINANCING AVAILABLE

All credit types are welcome! Whether youre afirst-time buyer,newcomer to Canada, orrebuilding credit, ourEquifax Certified Finance Teamworks to secure your best approval.

Special Financing Programs are available for an additional$999, covering the expert services we provide to secure thelowest rates, best approvals, and most flexible terms.

TheSpecial Finance Pricereflects a dealer discount and is available only when financing is arranged throughDRIVEN, on approved credit (O.A.C.). Customers paying cash or using outside financing will pay the fullcash pricelisted above.

CONVENIENCE & EXPERIENCE

State-of-the-Art Facility in Newmarket, ON Hundreds of 5-Star Google Reviews Recognized for expertise and trust Transparent, Pressure-Free Consultations Top Dollar for Trades Well buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours

ABOUT DRIVEN

DRIVEN Anything but your typical dealership. Your one-stop destination forbuying, selling, and servicing vehicles, built on transparency, trust, and a people-first approach.

Visit us today at220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7 Or explore our full inventory and getpre-approved in minuteswithno credit impactatwww.drivenauto.ca

In accordance withOMVIC regulations, the listedcash priceis the total all-in price excluding taxes and licensing. TheSpecial Financing Pricereflects dealer incentives available only when financing is arranged through DRIVEN (O.A.C.).

***Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices and availability may change without notice. Please call or email us directly to confirm details.***

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
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(416) 400-XXXX

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(416) 400-0090

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(866) 705-6267
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$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

DRIVEN

(416) 400-0090

2020 Jeep Cherokee