$17,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kia Sportage
EX AWD *Ltd Avail*
2020 Kia Sportage
EX AWD *Ltd Avail*
Location
DRIVEN
220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
(416) 400-0090
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
151,200KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPNCAC2L7810171
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P25202
- Mileage 151,200 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
DRIVEN
220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
(416) 400-0090
Alternate Numbers(866) 705-6267
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing>
DRIVEN
(416) 400-0090
2020 Kia Sportage