Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC

91,142 KM

Details Features

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC

AMG GLC 43 4MATIC SUV

Watch This Vehicle
13135489

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC

AMG GLC 43 4MATIC SUV

Location

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

(416) 400-0090

  1. 13135489.755800192?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=33720
  2. 13135489
  3. 13135489
  4. 13135489
  5. 13135489
  6. 13135489
  7. 13135489
  8. 13135489
  9. 13135489
  10. 13135489
  11. 13135489
  12. 13135489
Contact Seller

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,142KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN W1N0G6EB1LF788791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,142 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DRIVEN

Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL AWD for sale in Newmarket, ON
2020 Ford Edge SEL AWD 198,914 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC AMG GLC 43 4MATIC SUV for sale in Newmarket, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC AMG GLC 43 4MATIC SUV 91,142 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi A5 2dr Cpe Auto Technik for sale in Newmarket, ON
2017 Audi A5 2dr Cpe Auto Technik 153,692 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Email DRIVEN

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DRIVEN

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

(416) 400-XXXX

(click to show)

(416) 400-0090

Alternate Numbers
(866) 705-6267
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing>

DRIVEN

(416) 400-0090

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC