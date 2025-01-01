Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

136,014 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue

AWD S

12931529

2020 Nissan Rogue

AWD S

Location

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

(416) 400-0090

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,014KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV8LC715135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P25197
  • Mileage 136,014 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

DRIVEN

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
(416) 400-0090

(866) 705-6267
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

DRIVEN

(416) 400-0090

2020 Nissan Rogue