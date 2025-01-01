$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring CVT
Location
DRIVEN
220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P25087
- Mileage 156,633 KM
Vehicle Description
The Subaru Crosstrek Touring CVT effortlessly combines style and versatility in a sleek, black AWD configuration, perfect for Canadian terrains. This capable SUV is designed for those who appreciate reliable handling and a dynamic driving experience powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine with an automatic transmission.
Externally, it features eye-catching alloy wheels and a robust SUV body that exudes sophistication and functionality. Step inside to find a refined black interior with heated front seats and a leather steering wheel, enhanced with elegant leather and piano black gear shifters, ensuring comfort and luxury on every journey.
Stay connected and entertained with smart device integration and a vibrant screen, thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, satellite radio, and a backup camera for stress-free parking. Advanced safety features include brake assist, keyless entry, lane assist, adaptive cruise control, and heated mirrors, providing peace of mind in diverse driving conditions.
This Subaru Crosstrek Touring is perfect for adventurers and families alike, offering convenience and security with remote start, power windows, and air conditioning. Whether it's city commuting or cross-country road trips, it's the ideal choice for any lifestyle. Contact us today to learn more about this impressive vehicle and schedule a test drive!
Why Buy from DRIVEN?
At DRIVEN, we're Ontarios Premier Dealership, committed to making your car-buying experience easy, transparent, and stress-free. Unlike other dealers who sneak in extra fees for certification, our pricing is all-inclusiveno hidden fees, just sales tax and licensing.
Every vehicle comes with a complimentary Carfax history report and has passed a rigorous 150-point inspection and reconditioning process at our state-of-the-art service facility. We dont just meet minimum safety standardswe exceed them, including a fresh oil change and ensuring all service requirements are up to date. Plus, for added peace of mind, every vehicle is backed by our 30-Day / 2,500 KM Assurance Program.
Looking to trade in? We get you top dollar by exposing your vehicle to online auctions across Canada.
Not buying from us? No problemwell still buy your car!
But dont just take our word for itour Glowing 5-star Google Reviews speak for themselves. See why so many customers trust us to help them find the perfect car!
>> Advertised Price Reflects a $2,000 Finance Credit. Cash Price May Vary.
Vehicle Features
