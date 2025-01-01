2021 BMW X5

$51,995+ tax & licensing
220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
(416) 400-0090
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,905 KM
Vehicle Description
The stunning gray BMW X5 xDrive40i Sports Activity Vehicle redefines performance and luxury with its all-wheel drive and smooth handling. Whether you're cruising through the city or navigating rugged terrain, this SUV promises a dynamic driving experience powered by its 3.0L 6-cylinder engine producing 335 hp at 5500 rpm.
This SUV effortlessly combines elegance and functionality. The exterior sports a refined gray finish which exudes sophistication, perfectly matching the alloy wheels that enhance its bold stance. Inside, the warmth and quality of the brown leather seats offer comfort, supported by refined surfaces like the leatherette door trim and leather steering wheel. The lofty spaciousness from the panoramic sunroof amplifies your driving pleasure, and with an array of top-notch features like heated seats and mirrors, air conditioning, and power-adjustable seats, you will always travel in comfort.
A myriad of technologies awaits; enjoy seamless connectivity with the Bluetooth connection, satellite radio, Wi-Fi hotspot, and smart device integration. Navigate effortlessly with the state-of-the-art navigation system, while the heads-up display keeps all essential information within your line of sight. Safety and driver assistance are top-tier with a suite of features including a backup camera, brake assist, lane assist, parking sensors, and a sophisticated cruise control system. Keyless entry and remote start features enhance your access and convenience.
This BMW X5 SUV is perfect for families, professionals, and adventurous types who value luxury, technology, and performance in their journeys. With just 59,905 km on the odometer, its a perfect match for those ready for new explorations. Contact our dealership today to learn more about this remarkable vehicle and how it can be the perfect fit for your lifestyle!
Why Buy from DRIVEN?
At DRIVEN, we're Ontarios Premier Dealership, committed to making your car-buying experience easy, transparent, and stress-free. Unlike other dealers who sneak in extra fees for certification, our pricing is all-inclusiveno hidden fees, just sales tax and licensing.
Every vehicle comes with a complimentary Carfax history report and has passed a rigorous 150-point inspection and reconditioning process at our state-of-the-art service facility. We dont just meet minimum safety standardswe exceed them, including a fresh oil change and ensuring all service requirements are up to date. Plus, for added peace of mind, every vehicle is backed by our 30-Day / 2,500 KM Assurance Program.
Looking to trade in? We get you top dollar by exposing your vehicle to online auctions across Canada.
Not buying from us? No problemwell still buy your car!
But dont just take our word for itour Glowing 5-star Google Reviews speak for themselves. See why so many customers trust us to help them find the perfect car!
>> Advertised Price Reflects a $2,000 Finance Credit. Cash Price May Vary.
