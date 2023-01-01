$76,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-250
XLT 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box
Location
Southlake Ford
18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4
65,477KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9702163
- Stock #: PU21083
- VIN: 1FT7W2BT6MEE00766
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 65,477 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4