2021 Ford F-250

65,477 KM

Details Features

$76,900

+ tax & licensing
$76,900

+ taxes & licensing

Southlake Ford

905-853-5000

2021 Ford F-250

2021 Ford F-250

XLT 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box

2021 Ford F-250

XLT 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box

Location

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

$76,900

+ taxes & licensing

65,477KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9702163
  Stock #: PU21083
  VIN: 1FT7W2BT6MEE00766

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Stock # PU21083
  Mileage 65,477 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southlake Ford

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

