$69,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$69,500
+ taxes & licensing
Southlake Ford
905-853-5000
2021 Ford Mustang MACH-E
2021 Ford Mustang MACH-E
Premium AWD
Location
Southlake Ford
18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4
905-853-5000
$69,500
+ taxes & licensing
22,347KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9615634
- Stock #: 23MA699A
- VIN: 3FMTK3SS8MMA28361
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23MA699A
- Mileage 22,347 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
1 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Southlake Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Southlake Ford
18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4