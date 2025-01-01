$22,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Nissan Kicks
SR FWD
2021 Nissan Kicks
SR FWD
Location
DRIVEN
220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
(416) 400-0090
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,094KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5DV2ML480811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P25195
- Mileage 62,094 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
DRIVEN
220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
2021 Nissan Kicks