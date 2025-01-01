Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Nissan Kicks

62,094 KM

Details Features

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Nissan Kicks

SR FWD

Watch This Vehicle
12924110

2021 Nissan Kicks

SR FWD

Location

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

(416) 400-0090

  1. 12924110
  2. 12924110
  3. 12924110
  4. 12924110
  5. 12924110
  6. 12924110
  7. 12924110
  8. 12924110
  9. 12924110
  10. 12924110
  11. 12924110
  12. 12924110
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,094KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5DV2ML480811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P25195
  • Mileage 62,094 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DRIVEN

Used 2019 Honda Civic SI SEDAN MANUAL for sale in Newmarket, ON
2019 Honda Civic SI SEDAN MANUAL 113,780 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chrysler Pacifica 4DR WGN TOURING-L PLUS for sale in Newmarket, ON
2017 Chrysler Pacifica 4DR WGN TOURING-L PLUS 187,342 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Expedition Platinum Max 4X4 for sale in Newmarket, ON
2019 Ford Expedition Platinum Max 4X4 209,428 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Email DRIVEN

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DRIVEN

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

(416) 400-XXXX

(click to show)

(416) 400-0090

Alternate Numbers
(866) 705-6267
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing>

DRIVEN

(416) 400-0090

2021 Nissan Kicks