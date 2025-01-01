$25,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Qashqai
AWD SL CVT
Location
DRIVEN
220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
(416) 400-0090
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P25076
- Mileage 27,703 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Nissan Qashqai SL with a pristine white exterior and all-wheel drive awaits you with unmatched handling and sophistication. This SUV combines robust performance thanks to its 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and manual transmission, making every drive smooth yet exhilarating.
The standout white exterior seamlessly complements the plush black interior, creating a sophisticated ambiance. Equipped with stunning alloy wheels, sleek sunroof/moonroof, and a suite of modern features, this Qashqai is a stylish head-turner. Immerse yourself in luxurious leather seats and enjoy the ease of keyless entry. Stay comfortably in control with power seats, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel.
Experience state-of-the-art technology with a navigation system coupled with smart device integration, all accessible via a crystal clear display. Safety is at its core, with a suite of driver assistance features like adaptive cruise control, lane assist, and parking sensors, enhancing your driving confidence. The convenient backup camera and brake assist ensure peace of mind on every journey.
This Qashqai SL is perfect for the discerning driver who values performance, luxury, and technology in equal measure. Ideal for family trips or city commutes, youll find this SUV meets all your needs. Contact us now to learn more about this exceptional vehicle and take the next step toward owning this incredible Nissan Qashqai.
Why Buy from DRIVEN?
At DRIVEN, we're Ontarios Premier Dealership, committed to making your car-buying experience easy, transparent, and stress-free. Unlike other dealers who sneak in extra fees for certification, our pricing is all-inclusiveno hidden fees, just sales tax and licensing.
Every vehicle comes with a complimentary Carfax history report and has passed a rigorous 150-point inspection and reconditioning process at our state-of-the-art service facility. We dont just meet minimum safety standardswe exceed them, including a fresh oil change and ensuring all service requirements are up to date. Plus, for added peace of mind, every vehicle is backed by our 30-Day / 2,500 KM Assurance Program.
Looking to trade in? We get you top dollar by exposing your vehicle to online auctions across Canada.
Not buying from us? No problemwell still buy your car!
But dont just take our word for itour Glowing 5-star Google Reviews speak for themselves. See why so many customers trust us to help them find the perfect car!
>> Advertised Price Reflects a $2,000 Finance Credit. Cash Price May Vary.
Vehicle Features
