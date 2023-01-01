$28,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
Southlake Ford
905-853-5000
2021 Nissan Sentra
2021 Nissan Sentra
SV CVT
Location
Southlake Ford
18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4
905-853-5000
$28,900
+ taxes & licensing
29,136KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9760885
- Stock #: PU21141
- VIN: 3N1AB8CV8MY224166
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # PU21141
- Mileage 29,136 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Southlake Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Southlake Ford
18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4