$31,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Tesla Model Y
Standard Range RWD *Ltd Avail*
2021 Tesla Model Y
Standard Range RWD *Ltd Avail*
Location
DRIVEN
220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
(416) 400-0090
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
134,848KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YJYGDED8MF119522
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,848 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
RWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
DRIVEN
220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
2021 Tesla Model Y