Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>Why Buy from DRIVEN?</strong></p><p>At <strong>DRIVEN</strong>, we're <strong>Ontarios Premier Dealership</strong>, committed to making your car-buying experience <strong>easy, transparent, and stress-free</strong>. Unlike other dealers who sneak in extra fees for certification, our pricing is <strong>all-inclusive</strong>no hidden fees, just <strong>sales tax and licensing</strong>.</p><p>Every vehicle comes with a <strong>complimentary Carfax history report</strong> and has passed a <strong>rigorous 150-point inspection</strong> and <strong>reconditioning</strong> process at our state-of-the-art service facility. We dont just meet minimum safety standardswe <strong>exceed them</strong>, including a <strong>fresh oil change</strong> and ensuring all <strong>service requirements are up to date</strong>. Plus, for <strong>added peace of mind</strong>, every vehicle is backed by our <strong>30-Day / 2,500 KM Assurance Program</strong>.</p><p>Looking to trade in? <strong>We get you top dollar</strong> by exposing your vehicle to online auctions across Canada.</p><p>Not buying from us? <strong>No problemwell still buy your car!</strong></p><p>But dont just take our word for itour <strong>Glowing 5-star Google Reviews</strong> speak for themselves. See why so many customers trust us to help them find the perfect car!</p><p><strong>>> Advertised Price Reflects a $2,000 Finance Credit. Cash Price May Vary. <<</strong></p>

2022 BMW 5 Series

31,747 KM

Details Description Features

$62,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 BMW 5 Series

540i xDrive Sedan

Watch This Vehicle
12642861

2022 BMW 5 Series

540i xDrive Sedan

Location

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

(416) 400-0090

  1. 12642861
  2. 12642861
  3. 12642861
  4. 12642861
  5. 12642861
  6. 12642861
  7. 12642861
  8. 12642861
  9. 12642861
  10. 12642861
  11. 12642861
  12. 12642861
  13. 12642861
  14. 12642861
  15. 12642861
  16. 12642861
  17. 12642861
  18. 12642861
  19. 12642861
  20. 12642861
  21. 12642861
  22. 12642861
  23. 12642861
  24. 12642861
Contact Seller

$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
31,747KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBA73BJ01NWX83945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,747 KM

Vehicle Description

Why Buy from DRIVEN?

At DRIVEN, we're Ontarios Premier Dealership, committed to making your car-buying experience easy, transparent, and stress-free. Unlike other dealers who sneak in extra fees for certification, our pricing is all-inclusiveno hidden fees, just sales tax and licensing.

Every vehicle comes with a complimentary Carfax history report and has passed a rigorous 150-point inspection and reconditioning process at our state-of-the-art service facility. We dont just meet minimum safety standardswe exceed them, including a fresh oil change and ensuring all service requirements are up to date. Plus, for added peace of mind, every vehicle is backed by our 30-Day / 2,500 KM Assurance Program.

Looking to trade in? We get you top dollar by exposing your vehicle to online auctions across Canada.

Not buying from us? No problemwell still buy your car!

But dont just take our word for itour Glowing 5-star Google Reviews speak for themselves. See why so many customers trust us to help them find the perfect car!

>> Advertised Price Reflects a $2,000 Finance Credit. Cash Price May Vary.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DRIVEN

Used 2022 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive Sedan for sale in Newmarket, ON
2022 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive Sedan 31,747 KM $62,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Infiniti QX60 AWD 4dr for sale in Newmarket, ON
2017 Infiniti QX60 AWD 4dr 63,275 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT for sale in Newmarket, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT 131,484 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Email DRIVEN

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DRIVEN

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

(416) 400-XXXX

(click to show)

(416) 400-0090

Alternate Numbers
(866) 705-6267
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$62,995

+ taxes & licensing>

DRIVEN

(416) 400-0090

2022 BMW 5 Series