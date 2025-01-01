$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 BMW X5
xDrive40i Sports Activity Vehicle
Location
DRIVEN
220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
(416) 400-0090
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,255 KM
Vehicle Description
Meet the 2022 BMW X5 xDrive40i, a stunning white SUV equipped with the confidence of all-wheel drive and refined handling. With its 3.0L 6-cylinder engine delivering 335 horsepower, you are promised a drive that is both powerful and smooth, ready for any adventure.
The striking white exterior is complemented by sleek alloy wheels and thoughtful design elements, while the refined black leather interior ensures a luxurious ride for both driver and passengers. Enjoy the comfort of heated seats and a heated steering wheel, as well as the practicality of ample space and elegant styling.
Stay connected and secure with an array of advanced technologies. The SUV features a state-of-the-art navigation system, a large, intuitive heads-up display, and driver assistance technologies including lane assist and parking sensors. It also boasts a suite of convenience features like keyless entry, remote start, and smart device integration, making every journey effortless.
This Sports Activity Vehicle is an ideal choice for families and individuals seeking luxury coupled with performance. Perfect for any lifestyle, it accommodates those who value quality and sophistication. Visit our dealership for more information and experience the 2022 BMW X5 xDrive40i first-hand. It's more than a drive; it's a statement.
DRIVEN
(416) 400-0090
