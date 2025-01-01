Menu
<p>Meet the 2022 BMW X5 xDrive40i, a stunning white SUV equipped with the confidence of all-wheel drive and refined handling. With its 3.0L 6-cylinder engine delivering 335 horsepower, you are promised a drive that is both powerful and smooth, ready for any adventure. </p> <p>The striking white exterior is complemented by sleek alloy wheels and thoughtful design elements, while the refined black leather interior ensures a luxurious ride for both driver and passengers. Enjoy the comfort of heated seats and a heated steering wheel, as well as the practicality of ample space and elegant styling.</p> <p>Stay connected and secure with an array of advanced technologies. The SUV features a state-of-the-art navigation system, a large, intuitive heads-up display, and driver assistance technologies including lane assist and parking sensors. It also boasts a suite of convenience features like keyless entry, remote start, and smart device integration, making every journey effortless.</p> <p>This Sports Activity Vehicle is an ideal choice for families and individuals seeking luxury coupled with performance. Perfect for any lifestyle, it accommodates those who value quality and sophistication. Visit our dealership for more information and experience the 2022 BMW X5 xDrive40i first-hand. It's more than a drive; it's a statement.</p>

2022 BMW X5

59,255 KM

2022 BMW X5

xDrive40i Sports Activity Vehicle

2022 BMW X5

xDrive40i Sports Activity Vehicle

Location

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

(416) 400-0090

Used
59,255KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UXCR6C02N9K45014

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,255 KM

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heads Up Display;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

DRIVEN

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
2022 BMW X5