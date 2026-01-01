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<h3>Was $44,500<br>Sales Price for ONLY: $42,500 <br><br>2022 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew | PowerBoost Hybrid 4WD</h3><p><strong>3.5L PowerBoost Twin-Turbo V6 Hybrid Engine (Gasoline/Electric) | Automatic Transmission | Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)</strong><br>🧾 <strong>Clean Title</strong> | 💎 <strong>Excellent Condition</strong></p><hr><h3>⭐ Key Features:</h3><ul><li><p>124,000 KM</p></li><li><p>3.5L PowerBoost Hybrid Engine with Outstanding Power & Fuel Economy</p></li><li><p>Lariat Luxury Package</p></li><li>Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System</li><li><p>SuperCrew Cab with Spacious Interior</p></li><li><p>Pro Power Onboard Generator System</p></li><li><p>Heated & Ventilated Leather Front Seats</p></li><li>Trailer Tow Package with Integrated Trailer Brake Controller</li><li><p>Power Panoramic Sunroof</p></li><li data-section-id=l85gbm data-start=638 data-end=681>12-Inch Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto </li></ul><hr><h3>🛡️ Safety Features:</h3><ul><li><p>Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0</p></li><li>Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking</li><li><p>Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Trailer Coverage</p></li><li>360° Camera System with Front & Rear Parking Sensors</li></ul><ul><li>Lane Keeping System with Lane Departure Warning</li></ul><ul><li>Adaptive Cruise Control</li></ul><hr><p>📄 <strong>Carfax & AutoCheck Reports Available</strong><br>🛡️ <strong>Extended Warranty Packages Available at an Extra Cost</strong><br>💰 <strong>Financing Options for All Credit Types</strong></p><hr><h3>📌 Match Motors Terms, Conditions & Disclaimers</h3><p>Welcome to <strong>Match Motors</strong>, your trusted source for quality pre-owned vehicles in <strong>North York</strong> and across the <strong>Greater Toronto Area (GTA)</strong>.</p><p>We are a proud member of the <strong>Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA)</strong> and a <strong>registered dealer with OMVIC</strong> — committed to transparency, quality, and exceptional customer service.</p><p>Every vehicle includes a <strong>CARFAX</strong> and <strong>AutoCheck</strong> history report, with <strong>no hidden fees</strong>.</p><hr><h3>🔧 Certification & Safety</h3><p>In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is <strong>not currently certified, e-tested, or drivable</strong>.</p><ul><li><p>Certification is available for an additional fee <strong>starting from $895</strong> (fee may vary depending on the vehicle).</p></li><li><p>Additional fees may also apply.</p></li><li><p>Some vehicles may be sold in <strong>non-certified condition only</strong>.</p></li></ul><hr><h3>💸 Financing Options</h3><p>We offer <strong>financing solutions for all credit types</strong> – good credit, bad credit, or no credit.</p><ul><li><p>Rates start at <strong>6.99% (O.A.C.)</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Finance fees</strong> and <strong>bank-required fees</strong> are <strong>not included</strong></p></li></ul><hr><h3>💰 Pricing & Images</h3><ul><li><p>Prices <strong>do not include</strong> HST, safety fee, finance fee, or licensing fees (<strong>TBD</strong>).</p></li><li><p>Images may be <strong>generic</strong> if a vehicle is currently in transport.</p></li><li><p>While we strive for accuracy, <strong>Match Motors is not responsible</strong> for listing errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes.</p></li></ul><p>👉 We encourage all customers to <strong>contact us directly to verify</strong> vehicle details.</p><hr><h3>🛡️ Warranty Coverage</h3><p>We work with <strong>all major warranty providers</strong>.</p><ul><li><p><strong>Extended warranty packages available</strong> at additional cost</p></li><li><p>Flexible options tailored to your needs</p></li></ul><hr><h3>🚗 Vehicle Selection</h3><p>We carry a wide selection of cars, trucks, SUVs, and cargo vans from brands including:<br><strong>Acura, Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Porsche, RAM, Range Rover, Toyota, Volkswagen</strong>, and more.</p><hr><h3>🌐 Areas We Serve</h3><p>Proudly serving customers from:<br><strong>North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Scarborough, Brampton, Ottawa, Kitchener, London</strong>, and all across <strong>Ontario</strong> and surrounding regions.</p><hr><h3>📞 Contact Match Motors Today</h3><p>Book a <strong>viewing</strong> or get more information.<br>🚗 <strong>All vehicles are sold as seen and equipped.</strong></p>

2022 Ford F-150

124,000 KM

Details Description Features

$42,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford F-150

Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box

Watch This Vehicle
14232665.815746220?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=34160

2022 Ford F-150

Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box

Location

Match Motors Ltd

17065 Yonge St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 4V7

416-717-7722

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Contact Seller
Sale

$42,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
124,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ED5NFB28457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Was $44,500
Sales Price for ONLY: $42,500 

2022 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew | PowerBoost Hybrid 4WD

3.5L PowerBoost Twin-Turbo V6 Hybrid Engine (Gasoline/Electric) | Automatic Transmission | Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
🧾 Clean Title | 💎 Excellent Condition

⭐ Key Features:

  • 124,000 KM

  • 3.5L PowerBoost Hybrid Engine with Outstanding Power & Fuel Economy

  • Lariat Luxury Package

  • Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System

  • SuperCrew Cab with Spacious Interior

  • Pro Power Onboard Generator System

  • Heated & Ventilated Leather Front Seats

  • Trailer Tow Package with Integrated Trailer Brake Controller

  • Power Panoramic Sunroof

  • 12-Inch Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto 
🛡️ Safety Features:

  • Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0

  • Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking

  • Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Trailer Coverage

  • 360° Camera System with Front & Rear Parking Sensors
  • Lane Keeping System with Lane Departure Warning
  • Adaptive Cruise Control

📄 Carfax & AutoCheck Reports Available
🛡️ Extended Warranty Packages Available at an Extra Cost
💰 Financing Options for All Credit Types

📌 Match Motors Terms, Conditions & Disclaimers

Welcome to Match Motors, your trusted source for quality pre-owned vehicles in North York and across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

We are a proud member of the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA) and a registered dealer with OMVIC — committed to transparency, quality, and exceptional customer service.

Every vehicle includes a CARFAX and AutoCheck history report, with no hidden fees.

🔧 Certification & Safety

In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is not currently certified, e-tested, or drivable.

  • Certification is available for an additional fee starting from $895 (fee may vary depending on the vehicle).

  • Additional fees may also apply.

  • Some vehicles may be sold in non-certified condition only.

💸 Financing Options

We offer financing solutions for all credit types – good credit, bad credit, or no credit.

  • Rates start at 6.99% (O.A.C.)

  • Finance fees and bank-required fees are not included

💰 Pricing & Images

  • Prices do not include HST, safety fee, finance fee, or licensing fees (TBD).

  • Images may be generic if a vehicle is currently in transport.

  • While we strive for accuracy, Match Motors is not responsible for listing errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes.

👉 We encourage all customers to contact us directly to verify vehicle details.

🛡️ Warranty Coverage

We work with all major warranty providers.

  • Extended warranty packages available at additional cost

  • Flexible options tailored to your needs

🚗 Vehicle Selection

We carry a wide selection of cars, trucks, SUVs, and cargo vans from brands including:
Acura, Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Porsche, RAM, Range Rover, Toyota, Volkswagen, and more.

🌐 Areas We Serve

Proudly serving customers from:
North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Scarborough, Brampton, Ottawa, Kitchener, London, and all across Ontario and surrounding regions.

📞 Contact Match Motors Today

Book a viewing or get more information.
🚗 All vehicles are sold as seen and equipped.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Match Motors Ltd

Match Motors Ltd

17065 Yonge St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 4V7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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416-717-XXXX

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416-717-7722

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$42,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Match Motors Ltd

416-717-7722

2022 Ford F-150