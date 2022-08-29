Menu
2022 Ford F-250

17,705 KM

Details Features

$68,900

+ tax & licensing
$68,900

+ taxes & licensing

Southlake Ford

905-853-5000

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-250

2022 Ford F-250

XL DIESEL|4X4|6.75FT BOX

2022 Ford F-250

XL DIESEL|4X4|6.75FT BOX

Location

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

$68,900

+ taxes & licensing

17,705KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9164581
  Stock #: PU22528
  • VIN: 1FT7X2BT3NED81639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PU22528
  • Mileage 17,705 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Southlake Ford

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

