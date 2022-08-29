$68,900+ tax & licensing
$68,900
+ taxes & licensing
Southlake Ford
2022 Ford F-250
XL DIESEL|4X4|6.75FT BOX
Location
18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4
17,705KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9164581
- VIN: 1FT7X2BT3NED81639
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PU22528
- Mileage 17,705 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Southlake Ford
18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4