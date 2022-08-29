2022 Ford F-250

$68,900 + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 7 0 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9164581

9164581 Stock #: PU22528

PU22528 VIN: 1FT7X2BT3NED81639

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PU22528

Mileage 17,705 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.