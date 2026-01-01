$52,500+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Crew Cab 157" Denali
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Crew Cab 157" Denali
Location
Match Motors Ltd
17065 Yonge St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 4V7
416-717-7722
$52,500
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 68,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sales Price for ONLY: $52,500
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali | 4WD Crew Cab Pickup
5.3L V8 Engine (Gasoline) | Automatic Transmission | Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
🧾 Clean Title | 💎 Excellent Condition
68,000 KM
5.3L V8 Engine with Powerful Towing Capability
Denali Top Trim with Premium Luxury Interior
Head-Up Display (HUD)
Trailer & Towing Package
Heated & Ventilated Leather Seats with Memory
Power Sunroof
- Bose Premium Audio System
Forward Collision Alert with Automatic Emergency Braking
- Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Blind Zone Steering Assist with Rear Cross Traffic Braking
- HD Surround Vision (360° Camera) with Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Adaptive Cruise Control
📄 Carfax & AutoCheck Reports Available
🛡️ Extended Warranty Packages Available at Extra Cost
💰 Financing Options for All Credit Types
Welcome to Match Motors, your trusted source for quality pre-owned vehicles in North York and across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).
We are a proud member of the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA) and a registered dealer with OMVIC — committed to transparency, quality, and exceptional customer service.
Every vehicle includes a CARFAX and AutoCheck history report, with no hidden fees.🔧 Certification & Safety
In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is not currently certified, e-tested, or drivable.
Certification is available for an additional fee starting from $895 (fee may vary depending on the vehicle).
Additional fees may also apply.
Some vehicles may be sold in non-certified condition only.
We offer financing solutions for all credit types – good credit, bad credit, or no credit.
Rates start at 6.99% (O.A.C.)
Finance fees and bank-required fees are not included
Prices do not include HST, safety fee, finance fee, or licensing fees (TBD).
Images may be generic if a vehicle is currently in transport.
While we strive for accuracy, Match Motors is not responsible for listing errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes.
👉 We encourage all customers to contact us directly to verify vehicle details.🛡️ Warranty Coverage
We work with all major warranty providers.
Extended warranty packages available at additional cost
Flexible options tailored to your needs
We carry a wide selection of cars, trucks, SUVs, and cargo vans from brands including:
Acura, Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Porsche, RAM, Range Rover, Toyota, Volkswagen, and more.
Proudly serving customers from:
North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Scarborough, Brampton, Ottawa, Kitchener, London, and all across Ontario and surrounding regions.
Book a viewing or get more information.
🚗 All vehicles are sold as seen and equipped.
Vehicle Features
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Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
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Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
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Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Match Motors Ltd
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-717-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-717-7722