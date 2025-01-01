2022 Honda Civic

Menu
Unleash the potential of the stunning White Honda Civic Sedan EX CVT, a stylishly designed, forward-thinking vehicle that defines modern driving in the sedan category. With its smooth front-wheel-drive dynamics, this beauty promises an engaging yet controlled experience on the road.

The exterior boasts a classic white finish, perfectly balanced by 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels for a sleek, sporty look. Its black interior elevates the cabin ambiance, pairing modern sophistication with comfort. Ergonomic leather accents on the steering wheel heighten your driving pleasure, while the cutting-edge sunroof/moonroof lets in natural light and fresh air.

Stay connected and secure with an array of colored-tech features including a backup camera, bluetooth connection, and Smart Device Integration. Safety is prioritized with brake assist, lane assist, and adaptive cruise control. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and remote start, all while wrapped in the comfort of heated seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for those Canadian winters.

This Honda Civic Sedan is the ideal choice for urban commuters and families alike, thanks to its impressive mileage of just 54,005 km and efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine. Don't miss this opportunitycontact us today for more information and take the first step towards owning this exceptional sedan!

Why Buy from DRIVEN?

At DRIVEN, we're Ontarios Premier Dealership, committed to making your car-buying experience easy, transparent, and stress-free. Unlike other dealers who sneak in extra fees for certification, our pricing is all-inclusiveno hidden fees, just sales tax and licensing.

Every vehicle comes with a complimentary Carfax history report and has passed a rigorous 150-point inspection and reconditioning process at our state-of-the-art service facility. We dont just meet minimum safety standardswe exceed them, including a fresh oil change and ensuring all service requirements are up to date. Plus, for added peace of mind, every vehicle is backed by our 30-Day / 2,500 KM Assurance Program.

Looking to trade in? We get you top dollar by exposing your vehicle to online auctions across Canada.

Not buying from us? No problemwell still buy your car!

But dont just take our word for itour Glowing 5-star Google Reviews speak for themselves. See why so many customers trust us to help them find the perfect car!

>> Advertised Price Reflects a $2,000 Finance Credit. Cash Price May Vary. <<

2022 Honda Civic

54,005 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic

Sedan EX CVT Sedan

12490138

2022 Honda Civic

Sedan EX CVT Sedan

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

(416) 400-0090

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,005KM
VIN 2HGFE2F3XNH106873

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P25082
  • Mileage 54,005 KM

Unleash the potential of the stunning White Honda Civic Sedan EX CVT, a stylishly designed, forward-thinking vehicle that defines modern driving in the sedan category. With its smooth front-wheel-drive dynamics, this beauty promises an engaging yet controlled experience on the road.

The exterior boasts a classic white finish, perfectly balanced by 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels for a sleek, sporty look. Its black interior elevates the cabin ambiance, pairing modern sophistication with comfort. Ergonomic leather accents on the steering wheel heighten your driving pleasure, while the cutting-edge sunroof/moonroof lets in natural light and fresh air.

Stay connected and secure with an array of colored-tech features including a backup camera, bluetooth connection, and Smart Device Integration. Safety is prioritized with brake assist, lane assist, and adaptive cruise control. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and remote start, all while wrapped in the comfort of heated seats and a heated steering wheel, perfect for those Canadian winters.

This Honda Civic Sedan is the ideal choice for urban commuters and families alike, thanks to its impressive mileage of just 54,005 km and efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine. Don't miss this opportunitycontact us today for more information and take the first step towards owning this exceptional sedan!

Why Buy from DRIVEN?

At DRIVEN, we're Ontarios Premier Dealership, committed to making your car-buying experience easy, transparent, and stress-free. Unlike other dealers who sneak in extra fees for certification, our pricing is all-inclusiveno hidden fees, just sales tax and licensing.

Every vehicle comes with a complimentary Carfax history report and has passed a rigorous 150-point inspection and reconditioning process at our state-of-the-art service facility. We dont just meet minimum safety standardswe exceed them, including a fresh oil change and ensuring all service requirements are up to date. Plus, for added peace of mind, every vehicle is backed by our 30-Day / 2,500 KM Assurance Program.

Looking to trade in? We get you top dollar by exposing your vehicle to online auctions across Canada.

Not buying from us? No problemwell still buy your car!

But dont just take our word for itour Glowing 5-star Google Reviews speak for themselves. See why so many customers trust us to help them find the perfect car!

>> Advertised Price Reflects a $2,000 Finance Credit. Cash Price May Vary.

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Heated Seats

Alloy Wheels

Sunroof / Moonroof

BACKUP CAMERA

Automatic
FWD

DRIVEN

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

DRIVEN

(416) 400-0090

2022 Honda Civic