2022 Nissan Frontier

8,894 KM

Details Features

$56,900

+ tax & licensing
$56,900

+ taxes & licensing

Southlake Ford

905-853-5000

2022 Nissan Frontier

2022 Nissan Frontier

PRO-4X King Cab SV Standard Bed 4x4

2022 Nissan Frontier

PRO-4X King Cab SV Standard Bed 4x4

Location

Southlake Ford

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

$56,900

+ taxes & licensing

8,894KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9172282
  • Stock #: 22F1324A
  • VIN: 1N6ED1EK1NN682050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 8,894 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

