2022 Nissan Rogue

54,471 KM

Details Features

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Nissan Rogue

AWD SL

12932552

2022 Nissan Rogue

AWD SL

Location

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

(416) 400-0090

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,471KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8BT3CB1NW332908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P25194
  • Mileage 54,471 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DRIVEN

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
(416) 400-0090

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing>

DRIVEN

(416) 400-0090

2022 Nissan Rogue