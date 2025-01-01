Menu
The Ram 1500 Sport GT is a stunning gray 4x4 truck designed to offer unparalleled performance and handling. With its powerful 5.7L 8-cylinder engine, delivering 395 horsepower at 5600 RPM, this truck is built for both power and efficiency. Whether you're cruising down the highway or tackling rugged terrains, the automatic transmission and sophisticated drivetrain ensure a smooth and controlled ride every time.

Its rugged exterior is perfectly complemented by a plush black interior that speaks to both style and comfort. Step inside to find an array of features designed to enhance your driving experience, including alloy wheels, heated front seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The Crew Cab with a 5'7" box offers ample space, making it ideal for work and leisure alike.

Technologically advanced, the Ram 1500 Sport includes a state-of-the-art backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity, satellite radio, and smart device integration, all seamlessly operated through a modern interface. For your peace of mind, features like a Wi-Fi hotspot, brake assist, and a host of professional-grade safety measures are included. Experience the ease of keyless entry, and adjust to your preferences with power seats and windows.

Perfect for both ambitious professionals and adventurous families, this truck is your versatile companion for every journey. With its impressive capabilities and top-tier features, it's no wonder so many drivers choose the Ram 1500 Sport GT. Contact our dealership today and let us help you get behind the wheel of this exceptional vehicle; it's time you experienced the best in comfort and capability.

2022 RAM 1500

105,889 KM

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500

SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

12490144

2022 RAM 1500

SPORT 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

(416) 400-0090

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,889KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFVT5NN117059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,889 KM

Vehicle Description

The Ram 1500 Sport GT is a stunning gray 4x4 truck designed to offer unparalleled performance and handling. With its powerful 5.7L 8-cylinder engine, delivering 395 horsepower at 5600 RPM, this truck is built for both power and efficiency. Whether you're cruising down the highway or tackling rugged terrains, the automatic transmission and sophisticated drivetrain ensure a smooth and controlled ride every time.

Its rugged exterior is perfectly complemented by a plush black interior that speaks to both style and comfort. Step inside to find an array of features designed to enhance your driving experience, including alloy wheels, heated front seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The Crew Cab with a 5'7" box offers ample space, making it ideal for work and leisure alike.

Technologically advanced, the Ram 1500 Sport includes a state-of-the-art backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity, satellite radio, and smart device integration, all seamlessly operated through a modern interface. For your peace of mind, features like a Wi-Fi hotspot, brake assist, and a host of professional-grade safety measures are included. Experience the ease of keyless entry, and adjust to your preferences with power seats and windows.

Perfect for both ambitious professionals and adventurous families, this truck is your versatile companion for every journey. With its impressive capabilities and top-tier features, it's no wonder so many drivers choose the Ram 1500 Sport GT. Contact our dealership today and let us help you get behind the wheel of this exceptional vehicle; it's time you experienced the best in comfort and capability.

Why Buy from DRIVEN?

At DRIVEN, we're Ontarios Premier Dealership, committed to making your car-buying experience easy, transparent, and stress-free. Unlike other dealers who sneak in extra fees for certification, our pricing is all-inclusiveno hidden fees, just sales tax and licensing.

Every vehicle comes with a complimentary Carfax history report and has passed a rigorous 150-point inspection and reconditioning process at our state-of-the-art service facility. We dont just meet minimum safety standardswe exceed them, including a fresh oil change and ensuring all service requirements are up to date. Plus, for added peace of mind, every vehicle is backed by our 30-Day / 2,500 KM Assurance Program.

Looking to trade in? We get you top dollar by exposing your vehicle to online auctions across Canada.

Not buying from us? No problemwell still buy your car!

But dont just take our word for itour Glowing 5-star Google Reviews speak for themselves. See why so many customers trust us to help them find the perfect car!

>> Advertised Price Reflects a $2,000 Finance Credit. Cash Price May Vary.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4

DRIVEN

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

DRIVEN

(416) 400-0090

2022 RAM 1500