2022 Toyota 4Runner

22,556 KM

Details Features

$57,900

+ tax & licensing
Southlake Ford

905-853-5000

4WD

4WD

Location

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

22,556KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9414175
  • Stock #: 22F1335A
  • VIN: JTERU5JR6N6014006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,556 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

18001 Leslie St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9A4

905-853-5000

