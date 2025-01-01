$23,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Sentra
SV CVT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P25077
- Mileage 48,827 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the elegant and efficient Nissan Sentra SV, finished in a stunning blue and equipped with a Front-Wheel Drive configuration for optimal handling. With sophisticated styling and intuitive drivability, this sedan is ideal for the modern urban commuter.
The sleek exterior design is complemented by alloy wheels and heated mirrors, projecting an image of refined taste. Slide into the comfortable black interior boasting heated front seats, while an array of features including a backup camera, parking sensors, and lane assist enhance your driving experience. Stay seamlessly connected with Bluetooth integration and enjoy the convenience of remote start and keyless entry.
Enjoy a suite of advanced technologies, starting with the seamless 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT automatic transmission designed for efficiency and power. Safety is paramount, with driver assistance features such as Adaptive Cruise Control and Brake Assist. A smart device integration system and satellite radio round out this tech-savvy package.
This beautifully proportioned and well-equipped Nissan Sentra SV is perfect for young professionals or small families seeking reliability and comfort in their daily drive. We invite you to contact our dealership today to learn more about this outstanding offer!
Why Buy from DRIVEN?
At DRIVEN, we're Ontarios Premier Dealership, committed to making your car-buying experience easy, transparent, and stress-free. Unlike other dealers who sneak in extra fees for certification, our pricing is all-inclusiveno hidden fees, just sales tax and licensing.
Every vehicle comes with a complimentary Carfax history report and has passed a rigorous 150-point inspection and reconditioning process at our state-of-the-art service facility. We dont just meet minimum safety standardswe exceed them, including a fresh oil change and ensuring all service requirements are up to date. Plus, for added peace of mind, every vehicle is backed by our 30-Day / 2,500 KM Assurance Program.
Looking to trade in? We get you top dollar by exposing your vehicle to online auctions across Canada.
Not buying from us? No problemwell still buy your car!
But dont just take our word for itour Glowing 5-star Google Reviews speak for themselves. See why so many customers trust us to help them find the perfect car!
>> Advertised Price Reflects a $2,000 Finance Credit. Cash Price May Vary.
