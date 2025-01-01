Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>The 2023 Volkswagen Taos Highline AWD in a sophisticated gray finish is your gateway to refined driving with confident handling, perfect for navigating diverse terrains. This SUV's poised and understated exterior is complemented by elegant alloy wheels and a sunroof, offering a touch of luxury to every journey.</p><p>Step inside to be greeted by a gray interior that pairs comfort with style, featuring leather seats and a leatherette door trim insert for a premium feel. The smart layout includes power seats and windows, offering convenience at your fingertips, while the inclusion of heated and cooled front seats, as well as a heated steering wheel, ensures year-round comfort.</p><p>Designed for the modern driver, this Taos is equipped with a host of advanced technologies including a navigation system and smart device integration, keeping you connected wherever you go. Safety takes priority with features like lane assist, adaptive cruise control, and parking sensors, ensuring a secure driving experience. The backup camera aids in easy maneuvering, while remote start adds to the ease of operation.</p><p>Perfect for those seeking a blend of style, comfort, and cutting-edge technology in their vehicle, this Volkswagen Taos Highline AWD is the ideal companion for both city and country adventures. Contact us today to learn more about how you can own this versatile SUV and enjoy what it offers in everyday journeys and beyond.</p> <p><strong>Why Buy from DRIVEN?</strong></p><p>At <strong>DRIVEN</strong>, we're <strong>Ontarios Premier Dealership</strong>, committed to making your car-buying experience <strong>easy, transparent, and stress-free</strong>. Unlike other dealers who sneak in extra fees for certification, our pricing is <strong>all-inclusive</strong>no hidden fees, just <strong>sales tax and licensing</strong>.</p><p>Every vehicle comes with a <strong>complimentary Carfax history report</strong> and has passed a <strong>rigorous 150-point inspection</strong> and <strong>reconditioning</strong> process at our state-of-the-art service facility. We dont just meet minimum safety standardswe <strong>exceed them</strong>, including a <strong>fresh oil change</strong> and ensuring all <strong>service requirements are up to date</strong>. Plus, for <strong>added peace of mind</strong>, every vehicle is backed by our <strong>30-Day / 2,500 KM Assurance Program</strong>.</p><p>Looking to trade in? <strong>We get you top dollar</strong> by exposing your vehicle to online auctions across Canada.</p><p>Not buying from us? <strong>No problemwell still buy your car!</strong></p><p>But dont just take our word for itour <strong>Glowing 5-star Google Reviews</strong> speak for themselves. See why so many customers trust us to help them find the perfect car!</p><p><strong>>> Advertised Price Reflects a $2,000 Finance Credit. Cash Price May Vary. <<</strong></p>

2023 Volkswagen Taos

38,976 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Volkswagen Taos

Highline 4MOTION

Watch This Vehicle
12925559

2023 Volkswagen Taos

Highline 4MOTION

Location

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

(416) 400-0090

  1. 12925559
  2. 12925559
  3. 12925559
  4. 12925559
  5. 12925559
  6. 12925559
  7. 12925559
  8. 12925559
  9. 12925559
  10. 12925559
  11. 12925559
  12. 12925559
  13. 12925559
Contact Seller

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
38,976KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV4X7B25PM364590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P25198
  • Mileage 38,976 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Volkswagen Taos Highline AWD in a sophisticated gray finish is your gateway to refined driving with confident handling, perfect for navigating diverse terrains. This SUV's poised and understated exterior is complemented by elegant alloy wheels and a sunroof, offering a touch of luxury to every journey.

Step inside to be greeted by a gray interior that pairs comfort with style, featuring leather seats and a leatherette door trim insert for a premium feel. The smart layout includes power seats and windows, offering convenience at your fingertips, while the inclusion of heated and cooled front seats, as well as a heated steering wheel, ensures year-round comfort.

Designed for the modern driver, this Taos is equipped with a host of advanced technologies including a navigation system and smart device integration, keeping you connected wherever you go. Safety takes priority with features like lane assist, adaptive cruise control, and parking sensors, ensuring a secure driving experience. The backup camera aids in easy maneuvering, while remote start adds to the ease of operation.

Perfect for those seeking a blend of style, comfort, and cutting-edge technology in their vehicle, this Volkswagen Taos Highline AWD is the ideal companion for both city and country adventures. Contact us today to learn more about how you can own this versatile SUV and enjoy what it offers in everyday journeys and beyond.

Why Buy from DRIVEN?

At DRIVEN, we're Ontarios Premier Dealership, committed to making your car-buying experience easy, transparent, and stress-free. Unlike other dealers who sneak in extra fees for certification, our pricing is all-inclusiveno hidden fees, just sales tax and licensing.

Every vehicle comes with a complimentary Carfax history report and has passed a rigorous 150-point inspection and reconditioning process at our state-of-the-art service facility. We dont just meet minimum safety standardswe exceed them, including a fresh oil change and ensuring all service requirements are up to date. Plus, for added peace of mind, every vehicle is backed by our 30-Day / 2,500 KM Assurance Program.

Looking to trade in? We get you top dollar by exposing your vehicle to online auctions across Canada.

Not buying from us? No problemwell still buy your car!

But dont just take our word for itour Glowing 5-star Google Reviews speak for themselves. See why so many customers trust us to help them find the perfect car!

>> Advertised Price Reflects a $2,000 Finance Credit. Cash Price May Vary.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DRIVEN

Used 2023 Volkswagen Taos Highline 4MOTION for sale in Newmarket, ON
2023 Volkswagen Taos Highline 4MOTION 38,976 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Kicks SR FWD for sale in Newmarket, ON
2021 Nissan Kicks SR FWD 62,094 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Honda CR-V LX 2WD for sale in Newmarket, ON
2025 Honda CR-V LX 2WD 12,149 KM $38,995 + tax & lic

Email DRIVEN

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DRIVEN

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

(416) 400-XXXX

(click to show)

(416) 400-0090

Alternate Numbers
(866) 705-6267
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing>

DRIVEN

(416) 400-0090

2023 Volkswagen Taos