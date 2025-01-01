$33,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Taos
Highline 4MOTION
Location
DRIVEN
220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
(416) 400-0090
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P25198
- Mileage 38,976 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Volkswagen Taos Highline AWD in a sophisticated gray finish is your gateway to refined driving with confident handling, perfect for navigating diverse terrains. This SUV's poised and understated exterior is complemented by elegant alloy wheels and a sunroof, offering a touch of luxury to every journey.
Step inside to be greeted by a gray interior that pairs comfort with style, featuring leather seats and a leatherette door trim insert for a premium feel. The smart layout includes power seats and windows, offering convenience at your fingertips, while the inclusion of heated and cooled front seats, as well as a heated steering wheel, ensures year-round comfort.
Designed for the modern driver, this Taos is equipped with a host of advanced technologies including a navigation system and smart device integration, keeping you connected wherever you go. Safety takes priority with features like lane assist, adaptive cruise control, and parking sensors, ensuring a secure driving experience. The backup camera aids in easy maneuvering, while remote start adds to the ease of operation.
Perfect for those seeking a blend of style, comfort, and cutting-edge technology in their vehicle, this Volkswagen Taos Highline AWD is the ideal companion for both city and country adventures. Contact us today to learn more about how you can own this versatile SUV and enjoy what it offers in everyday journeys and beyond.
Why Buy from DRIVEN?
At DRIVEN, we're Ontarios Premier Dealership, committed to making your car-buying experience easy, transparent, and stress-free. Unlike other dealers who sneak in extra fees for certification, our pricing is all-inclusiveno hidden fees, just sales tax and licensing.
Every vehicle comes with a complimentary Carfax history report and has passed a rigorous 150-point inspection and reconditioning process at our state-of-the-art service facility. We dont just meet minimum safety standardswe exceed them, including a fresh oil change and ensuring all service requirements are up to date. Plus, for added peace of mind, every vehicle is backed by our 30-Day / 2,500 KM Assurance Program.
Looking to trade in? We get you top dollar by exposing your vehicle to online auctions across Canada.
Not buying from us? No problemwell still buy your car!
But dont just take our word for itour Glowing 5-star Google Reviews speak for themselves. See why so many customers trust us to help them find the perfect car!
>> Advertised Price Reflects a $2,000 Finance Credit. Cash Price May Vary.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
