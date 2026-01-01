2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

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<h3>Price for ONLY: $69,750 + applicable fees and HST<br><br>2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT Dually | 4WD Crew Cab 8 Box</h3><p><strong>6.6L Duramax Turbo Diesel V8 Engine (Diesel) | Automatic Transmission | Four-Wheel Drive (4x4)</strong><br>🧾 <strong>Clean Title</strong> | 💎 <strong>Excellent Condition</strong></p><hr><h3>⭐ Key Features:</h3><ul><li><p>102,000 KM</p></li><li><p>Dual Rear Wheel (Dually) Heavy-Duty Towing Capability</p></li><li><p>Factory Trailer Tow Package with Integrated Trailer Brake Controller</p></li><li>13.4-Inch Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</li><li><p>Remote Start & Push Button Start</p></li><li><p>Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel</p></li></ul><hr><h3>🛡️ Safety Features:</h3><ul><li>Forward Collision Alert with Automatic Emergency Braking</li><li><p>Lane Departure Warning</p></li><li>Blind Zone Steering Assist with Trailer Coverage</li></ul><hr><p>📄 <strong>Carfax & AutoCheck Reports Available</strong><br>🛡️ <strong>Extended Warranty Packages Available at an Extra Cost</strong><br>💰 <strong>Financing Options for All Credit Types</strong></p><hr><h3>📌 Match Motors Terms, Conditions & Disclaimers</h3><p>Welcome to <strong>Match Motors</strong>, your trusted source for quality pre-owned vehicles in <strong>North York</strong> and across the <strong>Greater Toronto Area (GTA)</strong>.</p><p>We are a proud member of the <strong>Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA)</strong> and a <strong>registered dealer with OMVIC</strong> — committed to transparency, quality, and exceptional customer service.</p><p>Every vehicle includes a <strong>CARFAX</strong> and <strong>AutoCheck</strong> history report, with <strong>no hidden fees</strong>.</p><hr><h3>🔧 Certification & Safety</h3><p>In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is <strong>not currently certified, e-tested, or drivable</strong>.</p><ul><li><p>Certification is available for an additional fee of <strong>$895</strong></p></li><li><p>Some vehicles may be sold in <strong>non-certified condition only</strong>.</p></li></ul><hr><h3>💸 Financing Options</h3><p>We offer <strong>financing solutions for all credit types</strong> – good credit, bad credit, or no credit.</p><ul><li><p>Rates start at <strong>6.99% (O.A.C.)</strong></p></li><li><p><strong>Finance fees</strong> and <strong>bank-required fees</strong> are <strong>not included</strong></p></li></ul><hr><h3>💰 Pricing & Images</h3><ul><li><p>Prices <strong>do not include</strong> HST, safety fee, finance fee, or licensing fees (<strong>TBD</strong>).</p></li><li><p>Images may be <strong>generic</strong> if a vehicle is currently in transport.</p></li><li><p>While we strive for accuracy, <strong>Match Motors is not responsible</strong> for listing errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes.</p></li></ul><p>👉 We encourage all customers to <strong>contact us directly to verify</strong> vehicle details.</p><hr><h3>🛡️ Warranty Coverage</h3><p>We work with <strong>all major warranty providers</strong>.</p><ul><li><p><strong>Extended warranty packages available</strong> at additional cost</p></li><li><p>Flexible options tailored to your needs</p></li></ul><hr><h3>🚗 Vehicle Selection</h3><p>We carry a wide selection of cars, trucks, SUVs, and cargo vans from brands including:<br><strong>Acura, Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Porsche, RAM, Range Rover, Toyota, Volkswagen</strong>, and more.</p><hr><h3>🌐 Areas We Serve</h3><p>Proudly serving customers from:<br><strong>North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Scarborough, Brampton, Ottawa, Kitchener, London</strong>, and all across <strong>Ontario</strong> and surrounding regions.</p><hr><h3>📞 Contact Match Motors Today</h3><p>Book a <strong>viewing</strong> or get more information.<br>🚗 <strong>All vehicles are sold as seen and equipped.</strong></p>

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

105,000 KM

Details Description Features

$69,750

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

4X4 CrewCab 172" LT Dually

Watch This Vehicle
14342015.819670934?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=34160

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

4X4 CrewCab 172" LT Dually

Location

Match Motors Ltd

17065 Yonge St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 4V7

416-717-7722

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Contact Seller
Sale

$69,750

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
105,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GC4YTEY8RF107723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Price for ONLY: $69,750 + applicable fees and HST

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD LT Dually | 4WD Crew Cab 8' Box

6.6L Duramax Turbo Diesel V8 Engine (Diesel) | Automatic Transmission | Four-Wheel Drive (4x4)
🧾 Clean Title | 💎 Excellent Condition

⭐ Key Features:

  • 102,000 KM

  • Dual Rear Wheel (Dually) Heavy-Duty Towing Capability

  • Factory Trailer Tow Package with Integrated Trailer Brake Controller

  • 13.4-Inch Touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

  • Remote Start & Push Button Start

  • Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel

🛡️ Safety Features:
  • Forward Collision Alert with Automatic Emergency Braking

  • Lane Departure Warning

  • Blind Zone Steering Assist with Trailer Coverage

📄 Carfax & AutoCheck Reports Available
🛡️ Extended Warranty Packages Available at an Extra Cost
💰 Financing Options for All Credit Types

📌 Match Motors Terms, Conditions & Disclaimers

Welcome to Match Motors, your trusted source for quality pre-owned vehicles in North York and across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

We are a proud member of the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario (UCDA) and a registered dealer with OMVIC — committed to transparency, quality, and exceptional customer service.

Every vehicle includes a CARFAX and AutoCheck history report, with no hidden fees.

🔧 Certification & Safety

In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is not currently certified, e-tested, or drivable.

  • Certification is available for an additional fee of $895

  • Some vehicles may be sold in non-certified condition only.

💸 Financing Options

We offer financing solutions for all credit types – good credit, bad credit, or no credit.

  • Rates start at 6.99% (O.A.C.)

  • Finance fees and bank-required fees are not included

💰 Pricing & Images

  • Prices do not include HST, safety fee, finance fee, or licensing fees (TBD).

  • Images may be generic if a vehicle is currently in transport.

  • While we strive for accuracy, Match Motors is not responsible for listing errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes.

👉 We encourage all customers to contact us directly to verify vehicle details.

🛡️ Warranty Coverage

We work with all major warranty providers.

  • Extended warranty packages available at additional cost

  • Flexible options tailored to your needs

🚗 Vehicle Selection

We carry a wide selection of cars, trucks, SUVs, and cargo vans from brands including:
Acura, Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Porsche, RAM, Range Rover, Toyota, Volkswagen, and more.

🌐 Areas We Serve

Proudly serving customers from:
North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Scarborough, Brampton, Ottawa, Kitchener, London, and all across Ontario and surrounding regions.

📞 Contact Match Motors Today

Book a viewing or get more information.
🚗 All vehicles are sold as seen and equipped.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Tow Hitch

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Match Motors Ltd

Match Motors Ltd

17065 Yonge St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 4V7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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416-717-XXXX

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416-717-7722

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$69,750

+ taxes & licensing>

Match Motors Ltd

416-717-7722

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 3500